Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives.

Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field.

“Anytime it’s this cold, it multiplied. Especially if they’re in a situation where they’re fighting a fire, there’s a lot of water, … it causes the equipment to freeze. IT causes the clothing to freeze, and sometimes even the trucks get cold and malfunction,” explained TFD Lt. Tim Ingram.

He said firefighters have run on more than 40 weather-related calls like car wrecks, cold exposures and residential fires.

Ingram said, “They’ve also been kind of taking care of people they see that are having cold-related issues that don’t have a shelter in place.”

All the cold-related calls are on top of their daily workload.

“There’s still emergency calls that are going on, people that are having medical issues that we still have to get at,” he explained.

Ingram said all these calls, especially car accidents, are spreading fire crews thin.

If you don’t have to go out in the winter weather, Ingram advised to stay in. If you do have to go out, Ingram asked that drivers use caution on the road.

“In weather conditions like this, please slow down. There’s no need to get to any place in a hurry, and no need to get in an accident.”

When people don’t use caution, Ingram said it puts the lives of firefighters at risk.

“If the first responders go down, then we can’t help anyone at that point,” he said.

