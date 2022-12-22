ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break

FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
FLINT, MI
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Some slick roads remain Monday, large pattern flip to end the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!
SAGINAW, MI
Massive 4 alarm fire levels warehouse on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blaze at a vacant warehouse on Detroit's east side was upgraded to a four-alarm fire Friday morning before firefighters got the scene under control. Crews battled the fire in very tough conditions thanks to the latest winter storm to pass through, pushing wind speeds up to 55 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
DETROIT, MI
Local Police Agencies to Receive Funding Boost

As part of the passage of a $1.7 trillion spending package, several law enforcement agencies will benefit from that funding to implement a new Law Enforcement Modernization Plan. Total funding for the region is more than $4.3 million, which will be used to allow local police departments to make critical...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
BAY CITY, MI
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
