Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
wkar.org
'One Call To City Hall': Lansing's customer service hotline answers thousands of calls in 2022
Earlier this year, the City of Lansing launched its customer service hotline. The service was designed to help residents find answers to common questions through a single number. From needing to find out a trash pickup schedule to polling place locations, 311 customer service agents have helped many residents find...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
WNEM
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold. “We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and...
WNEM
Some slick roads remain Monday, large pattern flip to end the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!
fox2detroit.com
Massive 4 alarm fire levels warehouse on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blaze at a vacant warehouse on Detroit's east side was upgraded to a four-alarm fire Friday morning before firefighters got the scene under control. Crews battled the fire in very tough conditions thanks to the latest winter storm to pass through, pushing wind speeds up to 55 mph.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
wsgw.com
Local Police Agencies to Receive Funding Boost
As part of the passage of a $1.7 trillion spending package, several law enforcement agencies will benefit from that funding to implement a new Law Enforcement Modernization Plan. Total funding for the region is more than $4.3 million, which will be used to allow local police departments to make critical...
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Take a look at snowy scenes in Flint during first winter storm of the season
FLINT, MI - The Flint-area is experiencing the first major snow storm of the winter season Friday, Dec. 23. Overall totals for most of mid-Michigan will be in the 3-6 inch range. Wind gusts are expected to be north of 50 miles per hour. A winter storm and blizzard warnings...
WNEM
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
