Parade

Kim Cattrall Shares Heartbreaking News in Emotional Instagram Post

Kim Cattrall is paying tribute to her mother. The 66-year-old actress took to her Instagram to announce the death of her mother, Shane Cattrall, who passed away at the age of 93. Cattrall posted a series of photos of her and her mother throughout the years, including a throwback photo...
E! News

A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall

Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
NBC New York

Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'

TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable. In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.
