See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet
Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
Tearful Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Kanye West Is “Really F--king Hard”
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian Still Includes Kanye West in Family Events. Kim Kardashian is opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spread Holiday Cheer With North, True and Dream at Women's Shelter
Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Homeless Shelter Alexandria House. It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.
See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner
Lovey did it again! Kris Jenner gave daughter Kylie Jenner the perfect Christmas present for a mom of two. Kylie, 25, revealed a photo of "the most special gift" on her Instagram Story Dec. 25,...
Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Christmas Lists to Santa
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry. Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year. Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.
Nick Cannon Sleighs As Santa Claus For Christmas With Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon really took jolly old Saint Nicholas to heart. For Christmas, the dad of 11—with one on the way—dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated the holiday with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. "Ol saint @nickcannon," the Selling Sunset star captioned a photo, which saw Nick and Legendary wearing matching Santa hats.
You Don't Want to Miss the Holiday Makeover Dwayne Johnson's Kids Gave Him
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks. We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover. On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the Moana star wrote on Instagram, "By 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'"
How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her...
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Blended Family Celebrated “Hummingbird Christmas”
Watch: Ben Affleck Engraved "Not Going Anywhere" on Jennifer Lopez's Ring. Four months after celebrating their wedding in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first holiday season as a married couple. That meant movie nights, stockings, hot cocoa and a Christmas party, as Jennifer revealed in photos from her On The J.Lo newsletter.
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking
Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Photo
It's all about love for Diddy during the holidays. On Christmas Day, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Photo
Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry. More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress...
Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time
From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we...
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
Bob Saget's Widow Reflects on Their Last Christmas Together
Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget. In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday...
