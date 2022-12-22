Charlamagne Tha God Sued For Sexual Assault By 2001 Accuser

A woman who accused Charlamagne tha God of raping her in 2001 has filed a federal lawsuit against him. Jessica Reid is suing The Breakfast Club host for sexual assault, battery and defamation, Radar Online reported .

In 2001, Charlamagne tha God, born Lenard McKelvy, was arrested for “criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree, for an incident that allegedly occurred the month before,” The Blast reported. At that time, he was 22-years-old and Reid was only 15-years-old. When a rape kit was completed, Charlamagne’s DNA was not found. Reid also allegedly didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to three years probation .

In the lawsuit, Reid said she met the Hell of a Week host through a friend.

They became close and she invited him to her birthday party. She claimed that after he gave her a drink at her party, she felt dizzy and felt “like her legs gave out and she could not walk.”

Reid said she could hear men around her laughing and heard Charlamagne tell someone to take her upstairs. Reid alleged that she was sexually assaulted in the bathroom by two men. She accused Charlamagne of then carrying her from the bathroom to a bedroom and raping her. She urged her mother not to press charges against him as well, the lawsuit stated.

“Ms. Reid has tried to get justice, but to no avail,” the lawsuit read. And to make matters worse, everyone that Ms. Reid reached out to, including iHeartRadio, ignored her and still allowed Charlamagne to speak on their platform,” her lawsuit said. “Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice, sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her.”

Charlamagne’s attorney Michael Weinstein maintains his innocence. “We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed,” he told Radar Online .

“This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago. At that time, my client voluntarily submitted his DNA, and it was confirmed his DNA was not found in her rape kit. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was “not ethical” to do so.”