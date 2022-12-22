ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt are ready to watch new Wisconsin QB Nick Evers

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Once a Badger, always a Badger is how the saying goes. For Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt, their bond as Badgers has extended far into their outstanding NFL careers.

This past week was a massive one for Wisconsin football and new head coach Luke Fickell as the Badgers brought in a number of high-profile signees. There was arguably no bigger get than Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers.

With the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals matching up on Sunday, Watt and Wilson reconnected postgame after Denver’s 24-15 win. The conversation? Well, it surrounded Wisconsin picking up Nick Evers.

NFL Hard Knocks captured the moment on camera:

