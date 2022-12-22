Read full article on original website
GOP women, people of color break records in state races
Republican women and candidates of color made historic gains in state legislative races across the country even as the national GOP struggled during the 2022 midterms. Why it matters: Several highly touted GOP Latina Republicans failed in their bids for Congress thanks to connections to former President Trump, but women and candidates of color who ran on local issues in state races performed well.
Arizona agrees to remove border wall of shipping containers
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will take down a barrier of double-stacked shipping containers along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border after reaching an agreement with the federal government. Driving the news: Arizona agreed to halt erecting any more containers along the border and will remove existing containers by Jan. 4,...
Professor warns about chatbot cheating: "Expect a flood"
Darren Hick, a philosophy professor at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., warns in an eye-opening Facebook post that cheating using the new OpenAI chatbot, ChatGPT, can be tough to catch:. "ChatGPT responds in seconds with a response that looks like it was written by a human — moreover, a human...
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' home on Christmas Eve
From the southern border arrived on buses outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve during freezing temperatures, various media outlets report. The big picture: Washington, D.C. declared a public emergency in September in response to Texas, Arizona and other states sending thousands of migrants...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $565 million
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $565 million for the Dec. 27 drawing after nobody won the grand prize in Friday’s pre-Christmas drawing. Driving the news: If Tuesday’s drawing has one or more winning tickets, the jackpot is estimated to be the sixth largest in the lottery's 20-year history, Mega Millions said in a statement Saturday.
Volunteers spring into action after migrants left outside Harris' home
Claudia Tristán, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, spent the wee hours of Sunday helping feed 140 migrants who were left by the roadside on Christmas Eve outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, the Naval Observatory. The big picture: Tristán and other advocates said the...
El Paso scrambles to help migrants in Christmas border crisis
Immigrant groups and volunteers in El Paso, Texas, are working overtime this Christmas season to help a massive wave of migrants and asylum-seekers endure the historic arctic freeze that's sweeping the United States. Why it matters: "Everybody's working as quickly as possible to make sure that those facilities are available,"...
Biden approves New York emergency declaration over "blizzard of the century"
President Joe Biden approved New York's emergency declaration request in response to the destructive winter storm that's claimed at least 28 lives in the state's west, the White House said Monday night. Threat level: Winter storm warnings were in effect until 1pm Tuesday for New York's Jefferson and Lewis counties,...
