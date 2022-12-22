Two killed in two-vehicle, head-on collision near Valley Children’s in Madera County

Two people were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on collision near Valley Children’s Hospital north of Fresno.

The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. at Avenue 9, just east of Avenue 40 1/2, in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP spokesman Javier Ruvalcaba said the driver of a black Honda Civic was traveling east on Avenue 9 when for unknown reasons drifted into the westbound lane, past the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla that was going west.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the Toyota Corolla was taken to Valley Children’s, where he died.

The two people inside the Corolla were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Civic was not wearing a seat belt, Ruvalcaba said.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.