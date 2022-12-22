Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo. Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow. Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par...
wwnytv.com
State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed. There’s a jam in the Sandy Creek, and it has caused icy roads and slick conditions. It happens often here, so it’s not a surprise for people who live around the Ellisburg area.
wwnytv.com
Sunshine for the morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re not going to need so many layers of clothing over the next several days. It will be partly sunny for most of the day with clouds building in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s. It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will...
wwnytv.com
A high snow total in Henderson, though winds make cleanup manageable
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Cleanup in Henderson Harbor after the blizzard of ‘22- “It’s not like 77 but it’s- It’s right there. We’ve gotten a lot of snow and I’ve plowed. This is the third time in 4 days that I’ve plowed,” said Jim Brown.
wwnytv.com
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Blizzard of ‘22 didn’t just leave feet of snow. In communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, it left something else behind. Some waterfront homes have turned into ice castles. The blizzard came ashore with 60-mile-per-hour winds and tall waves.
wwnytv.com
Warmer weather on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will move into the Great Lakes the next few days. Expect clouds overnight with lows around 30. Tomorrow will feature some morning sunshine, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40′s. Rain showers are expected...
wwnytv.com
Blizzard kept Fort Drum’s first responders busy
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, first responders on Fort Drum were working overtime during the blizzard. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks says that the fire department responded to 29 calls - more than they typically respond to, especially for a holiday. Police Chief Todd Julian also...
wwnytv.com
Scott A. Croft, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Croft, 55, died peacefully on December 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published on Thursday. He is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - State Route 37, which runs through Brier Hill, was an easy commute on Monday. Over the weekend, let’s just say, some didn’t have the same luck. “Total chaos,” those words from Brier Hill Fire President David Stout. Stout was one of...
wwnytv.com
Unbelievable snowfall for Fort Drum residents
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - “We’re breaking all of our shovels. Yeah, all my shovels are broken except one!,” said CPT Matthew Stone and Dakota Stone. But Captain Matthew Stone and his wife Dakota are in good spirits, as they break down a wall of snow in front of their home.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza. The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged...
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: What to Know About the Emergency Department
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The better you prepare, the better your visit to the emergency room will be. Jennifer Hodgson is assistant nurse manager at Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department. She shared tips for making visits less stressful. Watch the video above for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning...
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Late Tuesday morning in Gouverneur, plow crews made their way back temporarily to the Village Public Works Department for a well needed rest. Since Friday afternoon, crews have been cleaning village streets and sidewalks. What’s not cleared are fire hydrants. It brings a plea from...
wwnytv.com
Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Buckle up, people. Christmas weekend could be a wild ride. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. The NWS says 2 to 4 feet of snow are possible. Plus wind gusts could...
wwnytv.com
Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.
wwnytv.com
150 soldiers return to Fort Drum after weather delays and re-routes
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - After waiting and waiting because of the weather, a plane landed at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield late Monday afternoon. 150 soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division are back from a deployment to the Middle East. Expected to land late...
wwnytv.com
Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend
(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend. Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.
wwnytv.com
Everyone got out safe in a Christmas Day fire in the Cape
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas St. Onge is cleaning up after his Huff Road home was damaged by a Christmas Day fire. Debris is scattered throughout the home. “I don’t care about any of that stuff right now,” said St. Onge. Nicholas says he was sitting...
wwnytv.com
Sean Patrick Lyng, 45
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Sean was born on December 14th, 1977, at Mercy Hospital in Watertown NY, son of Patrick and Judy Lyng. Sean graduated from General Brown High School in 1996. In 1999, he received his associate degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community College. After graduation, he began working at Barkeaters Café in the Salmon Run Mall. Sean was hired at JT construction in 2001. In 2006, his father Patrick Lyng wanted Sean to be his main employee, which eventually led him to take over the family construction business that he renamed SPL construction.
informnny.com
Jefferson County power outage map
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map. This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night. A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could...
Comments / 1