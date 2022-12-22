Read full article on original website
Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to freezing weather conditions, the San Augustine Rural Water System has issued a boil water notice for some customers. All customers who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking).
City of Zavalla providing cases of bottled water, working to return service
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla will provide cases of water Monday after 10 a.m. at City Hall. The city asked residents to turn off their water supply at the meter to build pressure in the system. In a social media post the City of Zavalla said “this will allow us to identify if the leaks are residential or on the city side. We are having issues locating leaks due to frozen conditions, things are slowly thawing. If you are unable to turn your water off at your residence or business, please call or text the city at 9362087575 with your name and address and we will have someone turn it off for you.”
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For 15 years, Destin Sabani, owner of the Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant in Lufkin, has prepared 500 plates of spaghetti for the community on Christmas Eve to help people during the holidays. “Everybody should be happy and enjoy the season,” Sabani said. The community takes...
Pavlova roll by Chef Simon Webster
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, showed us how to make a perfectly light dessert that we all loved, and think you will, as well. Pavlova Roll. By Chef Simon Webster. 8 egg whites. 1 cup fine...
Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested as a suspect in a murder that took place at Pinewood Park Apartments. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. Monday, according to police. A gunshot victim taken to an emergency room around...
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
