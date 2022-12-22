Dec. 21 Is Officially 21 Savage Day In Georgia

Dec. 21 has been declared 21 Savage Day in his home state of Georgia . The “Knife Talk” rapper attended a proclamation ceremony with Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell where he was celebrated for his philanthropic efforts in Georgia. He was honored while hosting his fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event in Stone Mountain, Georgia. At the event, 100 Atlanta families were presented with gifts and snacks.

“We have a very special honor. So special, it goes into the law books of Georgia. It will be forever recognized in the annals of history of Georgia, and it starts out recognizing December 21, 2022 as 21 Savage Day,” Mitchell said according to Revolt . “[We] will be proclaiming the date as 21 Savage Day in recognition of rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph…and his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.”

21 Savage Is A Major Philanthropic Force In Georgia

21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation make sure to fulfill the needs of Atlanta residents.

“Through his Leading By Example Foundation, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth and provides scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike,” read the foundation’s website.

One of their goals is to educate the community about financial literacy. His Bank Account campaign is a “comprehensive financial literacy campaign to help young people equip themselves with the tools they need to be proficient in financial literacy.” The Bank Account at Home program is its virtual component. They have also gifted $21,000 in scholarships by opening 21 bank accounts for teens and college students. Every Thanksgiving, Leading by Example hosts a Thanksgiving Feast as well.

For the “Lord Forgive” rapper, giving the Atlanta youth the necessary knowledge to be successful is crucial.