kyma.com
California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail
December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
Nampa Police Arrest California Man for Allegedly Kidnapping Woman
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, December 23 at approximately 8:30 a.m., dispatchers in Nampa, ID received a text-to-911 message from a person reporting they had been kidnapped and that they were being held against their will. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, dispatchers were able to...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Search Warrant Reveals Underground Drug Lab At Granada Hills Home
A search warrant served at a Granada Hills home revealed an underground bunker, approximately 12 feet deep, that housed a drug lab, authorities said Thursday.
‘We lost one of our partners today': LASD K9 killed during shootout that left suspect dead in Gardena
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K-9 was shot and killed while responding to a standoff with an armed suspect in Gardena Thursday. "We lost one of our partners today. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of beloved Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K9 Jack,” Sheriff Robert Luna posted on Twitter Friday […]
1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
California reports rise in fentanyl seizures in crackdown
California seized more than 28,000 pounds of fentanyl over the past year, a nearly six-fold increase in the amount of the drug recovered a year earlier, officials said Friday.
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Shooting Victim
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Campton Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
1 Dies in Oxnard House Fire, Others Injured
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: One person died at the scene of a house fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 25, in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard City Fire Department crews responded to a call of a house fire on the 1300 block of Guava Street around 3:00 a.m. When crews arrived...
Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident
The Department of Justice has ruled the two men found with 45 pounds of methamphetamine onboard a smuggling boat with 11 undocumented Mexican immigrants on a Santa Barbara beach guilty of drug and human trafficking charges. The post Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Macy’s robbery: One suspect arrested, other outstanding
The Macy’s in Valencia was robbed on Thursday night, resulting in one suspect arrested and the other fled, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call for service regarding a robbery at Macy’s.
Driver fatally strikes community activist, flees scene in South Los Angeles
A community activist and foster mother is dead after a hit-and run in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Police Department makes arrest for murder in relation to the December 5, 2022, homicide
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula for the murder of 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth of Los Angeles. Since December 5, 2022, Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have tirelessly worked to identify and arrest...
kclu.org
Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County
A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms
Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns. Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle. He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm...
