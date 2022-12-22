Read full article on original website
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
Arrest made in Midland murder case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department made an arrest in a Capital Murder case from earlier this month. Officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for the killing of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims at The Ranch Apartments on December 17. Police say they found the two victims dead with gunshot wounds in the apartment […]
cbs7.com
New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
cbs7.com
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims. This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and...
cbs7.com
Airline Crossing residents struggling after five days without water
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans still seeking answers from city council about firing of city employees. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST. The Odessa City Council has refused citizen calls for answers as to why two...
Man arrested after hitting and killing person with car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded on December 20th to a car versus pedestrian crash in the area of Oil Field Drive and North County Road West. Investigators say that 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking northbound on the east shoulder of North County Road West, when he was hit by a white […]
cbs7.com
Woman dies in crash in Andrews County
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews woman is dead after a crash in Andrews County Monday evening. A Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 385. A Buick LeSabre carrying Misty Dorries was traveling westbound on SE 1500 and tried to cross both southbound lanes of US 385. The Buick failed to yield to the right of way to the Ford and was hit on the passenger side.
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Rattles Texas Just Ahead of Christmas
Weeks after Midland, Texas residents were hit with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, another 5.4-magnitude quake struck the area once again. The New York Post reports that on Friday (December 23rd) Midland, Texas residents experienced another large quake near the center of town. It was noted that the United States Geological Survey revealed the quake took place about three miles under the area. However, the shakes were reported over a wide area that stretched from the heart of Texas to as far as New Mexico.
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/27/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday- 12/27/22: We are counting down the days until the New Year...2023 and the weather looks to be pretty good in comparison to the Arctic chill we had last week. Southerly winds ahead of a Pacific storm system will warm temperatures to almost Spring-like readings by the middle of the week. More clouds will move in as the storm system passes to our north and cool temperatures for the rest of the week...but overall not too bad for this time in December.
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
cbs7.com
2nd Annual Cars and Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the 2nd year in a row, The Texas Stock Rally held its ‘Cars and Christmas’ car show in Midland. The car club offered donuts, coffee, and live entertainment for all those who came to attend. The big boss man himself made an appearance to...
cbs7.com
OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are now reporting that the suspect in a Walmart theft has now been identified due to a tip. OPD says the suspect recently stole around $2,359 worth of merchandise from Walmart. This happened at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. The name...
Police search for Walmart thief
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen thousands in merchandise from a store. Officers say the man stole more than $2,300 worth of products from the Walmart located off of Loop 338. Security cameras at the store were able to capture images of the man before he was […]
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
cbs7.com
Odessa attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney Gaven Norris filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Odessa Tuesday, Dec. 22 for what Norris calls “A violation of his rights provided under the Texas Government Code for Public Testimony at an open meeting.”. This comes after a Dec.13 Odessa City Council...
