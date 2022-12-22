ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday- 12/27/22: We are counting down the days until the New Year...2023 and the weather looks to be pretty good in comparison to the Arctic chill we had last week. Southerly winds ahead of a Pacific storm system will warm temperatures to almost Spring-like readings by the middle of the week. More clouds will move in as the storm system passes to our north and cool temperatures for the rest of the week...but overall not too bad for this time in December.

ODESSA, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO