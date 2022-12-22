Former Mid-Del elementary employee sentenced to 45 years in prison for child pornography possession, production convictions

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester says a former Mid-Del Public Schools employee was sentenced Thursday to serve 45 years in prison for production of child pornography and possession of material containing child pornography.

Greg Allen Henke, 43, will serve 540 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Henke was arrested by the FBI in May 2021 after he met with an undercover agent to attempt to engage in sexual activities with children.

Prior to his arrest, Henke was employed at Mid-Del’s Highland Park Elementary School in special education services.

According to the indictment, Henke allegedly used two Highland Park Elementary students for sexually explicit conduct, and allegedly used his cell phone to capture the sexually explicit conduct.

“Henke violated his position of trust as an educator of special needs children when he chose to sexually abuse and exploit these vulnerable children who could not defend themselves,” said U.S. Attorney Troester. “Although no sentence can restore the innocence to these child victims, our community is safer with him behind bars.”

Henke was charged with attempted access with intent to view child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography, and two counts of production of child pornography.

In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.

As per the plea agreement, the rest of the charges were dropped.

“Henke preyed on innocent children without regard for the grievous and long-lasting harm his depraved conduct would cause them,” said Edward J. Gray, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “The FBI will never waver in its commitment to protecting our society’s most vulnerable citizens. I’m extremely proud of the collaborative effort that ensured this defendant will never be able to harm children again.”

At Thursday’s sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton also ordered Henke to pay $87,000 in restitution to his victims.

To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s website , or call 1-800-843-5678.

