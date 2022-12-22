Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NoName_13

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student.

The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Montesano declined to comment further on the matter, and did not release either the name of the teacher or the school involved.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

