Alma Y. Weatherford, 82, Festus
Alma Y. Weatherford, 82, of Festus died Dec. 20, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Weatherford was a sales associate in the deli at Schnucks for many years. She enjoyed birdwatching and spending time with her family, who nicknamed her a “professional back scratcher.” Born Aug. 16, 1940, in Paragould, Ark., she was the daughter of the late and Manerva (Varner) and James B. Lewis.
Coming soon: Sugarfire to open a location in Arnold on Jan. 2
A Sugarfire Smokehouse is scheduled to open in Arnold near the start of the new year. Gregg Medeiros, who owns the location along with Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, said the restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2204 Michigan Ave. in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center. That 5,300-square-foot space used to house a Super China Buffet restaurant.
Gladys M. Shoults, 89, De Soto
Gladys M. Shoults, 89, of De Soto died Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Shoults was a retired teller for the State Bank of De Soto. Born July 28, 1933, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mary Frances (Wilkinson) and William Thomas Pierce. She was...
St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold
A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M
An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Doggy daycare, training facility opens in Fenton
Residents seeking ways to house or train their dogs have a new option in Sled and Breakfast, a doggy daycare and training facility that recently opened at 1051 Old Gravois Road in unincorporated Fenton. Richie Camden and Melissa Chestnut have taken their love of dogs and knowledge of all things...
Pickup stolen from outside Eureka landscape supply business
A pickup that was for sale was stolen from outside Kirkwood Material Supply West, 5151 Hwy. 109, in Eureka. The 1986 Chevrolet C-10 was worth about $4,000, Eureka Police reported. A 64-year-old St. Louis man said he parked the pickup outside the business and placed for sale signs in its...
Barnhart woman’s blog follows World War II family history
Jenny Mueller of Barnhart has spent the past two years working on a blog that recounts her great-grandparents’ lives during World War II and sets up a mystery she will end with her final post on New Year’s Eve. As part of the blog, she shared 336 letters...
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
Arnold woman faces assault charge
A 26-year-old Arnold woman has been charged with assault for allegedly knocking down a 64-year-old Arnold woman, who suffered a head injury and three broken ribs, according to court records. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Jenna Marie Rodgers with second-degree assault of a special victim, a class...
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
Health Department reports three new COVID deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported three new COVID-19-related deaths – a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. The county also moved up to the orange, or high, level this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. The county had been in the yellow, or medium, level for the previous 19 weeks.
House Springs man sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating probation
Billy Wayne Gray, 45, of House Springs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He previously was convicted of felony drug charges stemming from incidents that occurred between 2014 and 2020, according to court records. Gray pleaded guilty in December 2021 to...
