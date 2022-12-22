ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire panel studying voter confidence issues report

By HOLLY RAMER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan committee assessing voter confidence in New Hampshire made more than a dozen recommendations Thursday to improve what it deemed a strong election system worthy of public support.

In its final report, the committee concluded that New Hampshire elections are well-run, the results are accurate and there is no evidence of widespread fraud. Its 14 recommendations include several aimed at local election officials, including increased training, more robust recruitment and legislation to protect them against harassment. Other suggestions addressed election procedures, such as purchasing new ballot counting devices, expanding post-election audits and improving the absentee ballot process. And recommendations focused on voters themselves include an educational marketing campaign about voting, expanding the public’s ability to observe the election process and publicizing the process for citizen complaints.

“To maintain voter confidence, our election process has to be as transparent as it can possibly be,” said Secretary of State David Scanlan. “We have to do a good job, a better job, at educating our voter population about how our election system works.”

Scanlan created the committee in May, asking for recommendations for reversing a decline in voter confidence seen in recent years. But a poll released this month by the UNH Survey Center showed the trend might already be changing: Three-quarters of those who voted in the November elections said they were confident their vote was accurately counted, an increase compared to 2020 and 2016.

The committee received testimony from nearly 500 people by email, letter or comments at public sessions held around the state. Based on that testimony, the committee concluded that voting is accessible, and most voters have confidence in elections.

“It was fascinating to hear all sides, and we have recorded all sides, and the report contains all sides,” said the committee’s co-chair, Dick Swett, a Democrat and former congressman.

“At the end of the day, in New Hampshire I feel confident that we have identified where errors occur and how elections can be improved, but for the most part, I wish the rest of the country would follow the example New Hampshire has set forth.”

The eight-member committee was nearly unanimous in approving the report. The lone no vote came from Ken Eyring, a conservative activist and founder of the Government Integrity Project. He praised his fellow committee members and the report, but said he would be submitting his own next week.

“I agree with many aspects of the report, but respectfully, I do not believe than any of the public input should be filtered out of the final report.”

Members of a voter rights advocacy coalition said they hope Scanlan and the Legislature will take seriously the recommendations on improving voter access and election modernization. Some criticized parts of the report that summarized testimony that included unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election. Lake will appeal the ruling, she said in a statement. The judge said Lake’s witnesses didn’t have any personal knowledge of intentional misconduct. “The Court cannot accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence,” Thompson said.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Sentence next for ‘driving force’ behind Whitmer kidnap plot

A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

3 Washington state electric substations vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair. In January, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report warned that domestic extremists have been developing “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020. Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by vandalism at a second substation, the sheriff’s office said. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, including Pennsylvania, and said it is in touch with state government officials throughout the region. PJM asked electricity customers to set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits; postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers; and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:. (nine, nine, seven, nine) (six, nine, five, zero, zero) (eight, two, nine, five, zero) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Powerball. 17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3. (seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one;...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police took the man into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy