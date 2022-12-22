ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Multiple fire crews battle morning fire amid freezing temperatures southeast of Amarillo

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire southeast of Amarillo on Lazy 2 Road.

According to the RCFD, crews were called on a report of smoke in a house in the area, and upon arrival of crews, was upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews said they found heavy fire conditions in the kitchen/living room of the house. A request for mutual aid was sent to the Amarillo Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department, Lake Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department, and the Timbercreek Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at about 7:30 a.m. citing freezing temperatures and high winds as an issue to firefighting efforts.

The fire department said the residents were able to leave the residence at the outset of the fire and reported no injuries among the residents and crews though the house was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

