Houston area plumbers busy at work post-hard freeze repairing many damaged homes
ABC13 caught up with an Almeda-based plumbing company that said they are working nonstop and hoping for a much-needed post-freeze break.
Winter freeze sends Houston's bats falling from the Waugh Bridge in hypothermic shock
Experts say our ecosystem needs bats to eat pests like moths and mosquitoes. Here's how you can help save Houston's bat colony.
Northwest Houston boxing gym gives away piles of toys to families Christmas morning
The gym owner said this is the third year they've handed out free toys to the community. It's one way for them to give back because they know what it's like to struggle at some point in life.
Southwest recognizes 'falling short' after canceled flights leave travelers stranded
Southwest Airlines has canceled more than half of its flights, leaving thousands of travelers stranded until the new year.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
'I know it's a necessity': Summer Creek alum hosts 2nd annual Hoodies for the Homeless event
A Houston area high school alum was able to hand out 160 hoodies this year. He aims to give away 200 next year.
Solid Waste Management opening 24 Houston-area recycling locations for your Christmas trees
The holiday season is filled with Christmas tree purchases, so the company hopes to take advantage of that and repurpose the trees for mulch or other landscape materials. Here's what to do and where to go.
44th annual Super Feast provides hot meals and toys to about 25,000 families on Christmas Eve
During a time when some people are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusting to inflation, and getting through the arctic blast, event organizers felt the need was more dire.
Firefighter's union concerned about high demand and not enough crews during the freeze
Houston's fire chief stresses that all stations are operational, but the firefighter's union is concerned about the high demands and not enough crews.
Firefighters rescue brand new Christmas toy from sewer drain in Cinco Ranch
A child's RC car fell down into a sewer drain during its "maiden voyage" in Cinco Ranch. Thankfully, a group of firefighters was able to keep the Christmas spirit alive.
Family says man was 'ambushed' and executed over $500 car repair bill days before Christmas
"Santa showed up, but daddy didn't," the victim's family told ABC13. They say a customer was angry about their $500 car repair bill, money he used for holiday shopping.
Here's a look at METRO's train and bus holiday schedule
It's too cold out to take the sleigh! 🛷 But don't worry, METRO is open for business this weekend. Here's what you need to know for NYE.
Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart hosts church service is multiple languages
"It's a nice cold winter night, but yet everyone gathers because there's something very powerful here," Father Jeff Bame said.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
Investigation underway after 1 dead during apartment fire in northwest Houston, firefighters say
An investigation is underway to find out what exactly happened at an apartment complex that started a deadly fire on Christmas morning.
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
Girl asks Santa to send snow to Fulshear because she's sad it's so cold
A little girl in Texas fears it may be too cold for Santa's sleigh this year. She reasons that if it's going to be super duper cold, we might as well have some snow for Christmas!
Harris Co. man accused of kidnapping ex and tying up her son extradited from California
Frederick Wiltz is back in Texas after being accused of tying up his ex-girlfriend's som and kidnapping her before fleeing to California in November
