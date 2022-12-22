Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
AEW Has Produced Remix Of Popular Theme Song
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett made a surprise appearance and laid out Darby Allin with a guitar shot following his victory over Jay Lethal on the show. Jarrett has since been aligned with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt...
WWE Star’s Insane Finishing Move Gets Name
A WWE star who debuted an insane new finishing move that quickly went viral has done it again on a show airing tonight!. You may have heard about it or even seen it but now we know what it will be called as a WWE star’s insane finisher has gotten a name.
Top WWE Star ‘Sees No Reason’ Why They Won’t Re-Sign With WWE
A top WWE star “sees no reason” why they won’t re-sign with the company. Kevin Owens has long been one of WWE’s most reliable performers, but he has seen a resurgence as a top star in 2022. After headlining WrestleMania 38 against the returning Stone Cold...
Top NXT Star Explains Their Reaction To Winning Gold
A top NXT star has explained their reaction to winning gold. On the December 13 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. This became the cherry on top of a banner year for the 21 year old who debuted for WWE in the spring.
Ricochet Shows Off Brutal Wound From SmackDown December 23 (PHOTO)
Ricochet has shared an update on an injury he suffered on the December 23 edition of SmackDown, showing off his war wound. During the show, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed with Braun Strowman to face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. While...
Rumour Killer On Current AEW Champion Working Without A Contract
There has been a rumour killer on a top AEW star working without an AEW contract. Orange Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most popular performers since the company’s foundation in 2019. Despite wrestling in multiple top matches, he only recently captured his first piece of gold in...
Major Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
A huge update has emerged on Chelsea Green, following speculation that she is on her way back to WWE. Following several returns under the Triple H regime, it was reported by WrestleVotes in October that WWE had significant interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Since then, a number of sources...
What Max Caster Had To Say In Epic AEW Rampage Rap
Max Caster may not have been medically cleared for competition to drop elbows on tonight’s AEW Rampage, he was still able to drop bars!. Making his characteristically hilarious entrance rap for the match between Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn taking on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During...
Former WWE Manager Reveals He ‘Got Robbed And Hit In The Head With A Rock’
A former WWE manager has revealed that he “got robbed and hit in the head with a rock”. Dutch Mantell is one of the most legendary managers and prominent names in the professional wrestling business. Mantell has had two separate stints in WWE with his latter run as Zeb Colter, aligned with Jack Swagger.
First Look At New Look For AEW Dynamite
With AEW debuting in a new market for their first show of 2023, AEW Dynamite will also be debuting a brand new look!. A sneak peak of said look came on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage by which an ad for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite was shown.
House Of Black Sews Seeds Of Dissension On AEW Rampage
In an intriguing oratory exhibition on tonight’s AEW Rampage, House of Black had a compelling question for Eddie Kingston. With Kingston in the ring to call out House of Black along with pal Ortiz, when Julia Hart appeared it seemed as though business was about to pick up. However...
9 WWE Stars Who Could Become World Champion in 2023
If you only started watching wrestling in 2022 this may be hard to believe, but there was a time when different people used to hold the WWE World Championship. No, seriously; it wasn’t that long ago that the biggest prize in the business would change hands three or four times in a year, instead of being held by one (admittedly very cool) guy.
Here’s Which Other AEW Star Is Helping Train Granden Goetzman
AEW fans were left with a lot of questions during this week’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash show, with the arrival of Mogul Affiliates. The new group consists of Swerve Strickland, Parker Boudreaux, hopefully Rick Ross full time, and another member who was unidentified on the show. The man was...
Kevin Owens Discusses WWE Future, Confirms Length Of Current Deal
Kevin Owens has confirmed the length of his current WWE deal, opening up about his plans for his future, after his contract expires. Owens signed a new deal with WWE in December 2021, following speculation that the former Universal Champion was going to leave the company. Speaking on The Ringer’s...
MJF Calls AEW Fans The ‘Worst In All Of Pro Sports”
Another day, another bonus for MJF! This time while taking to Twitter to shout out the upcoming episode of Rampage he also shouted out AEW fans… but not in a good way!. “Pro Athletes talk about players from other teams and companies in their sport. “fans forgot it once...
Title Match, John Cena & More Set For WWE SmackDown December 30
More matches have been announced for the December 30 edition of SmackDown, the final WWE TV show of 2022. As was previously announced, John Cena will make his in-ring return on the show, teaming with Kevin Owens to face off against Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. With this bout, Cena...
Top IMPACT Star Suggests ‘Casket Match’ With Mickie James
A top IMPACT Wrestling star has suggested a stipulation match for showdown with Mickie James. In 2021, Mickie James made her return to IMPACT Wrestling and immediately confronted then-Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. James went on to defeat Purrazzo for the title at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 before once...
Backstage Reaction To AEW Women’s Championship Main Event
A new report has revealed the backstage reaction to the AEW Women’s Championship main event on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. On the December 21 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, Jamie Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. The bout has received overwhelming praise after...
You Might Have Missed Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE TV
For the first time since his retirement, Vince McMahon was seen on WWE broadcast television and if you blinked, you may have missed him!. It occasion came on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, during a clip package that aired in advance of another very important person popping back by WWE next week.
