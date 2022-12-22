Read full article on original website
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
nodq.com
Photos: Mandy Rose poses for Christmas 2022 along with a message for fans
Even though she was released from WWE in December of 2022, Mandy Rose didn’t let that ruin the holiday season. Mandy shared photos from a Christmas-themed shoot on her social media accounts along with the following message…. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio ‘Arrested’ After Breaking Into His Grandfather’s Home (Video)
Rey Mysterio has no time for Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley’s shenanigans during the Christmas season. Many of you may recall that Dominik and Rhea showed up to Rey’s house for Thanksgiving, which resulted in the two pushing down the door and attacking the latter. On Christmas Eve,...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Looking To Pursue Acting Career
There have been several wrestlers who have been able to find success in Hollywood after becoming a star in WWE and it looks like one top name is looking to break into the acting world. Seth Rollins recently spoke to WQAD News about his wife Becky Lynch’s aspirations, and he confirmed that she’s looking to do more acting work.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Close Like WCW Did
AEW has drawn comparisons to WCW by a non-insignificant amount of people, and Tony Khan recently explained why AEW won’t go under the way WCW did. While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked about the comparisons between AEW and WCW and how his company won’t suffer the same fate. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Reflects On WrestleKingdom 13 Loss To Hiroshi Tanahashi, Why He Decided To Depart Japan and Focus On AEW
Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW. The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
diva-dirt.com
Rhea Ripley Gets Slapped By Angie Mysterio During The Holidays
Rhea Ripley has been slapped and Dominik Mysterio has been arrested. Just as Ripley and Dominik made a visit to the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving they did the same for Christmas. However, this time the Mysterio family was prepared. Ripley and Dominik entered the household first greeted by Dominik’s grandfather....
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Debut Of Unique Match
Find out what unique match type WWE has just announced and when we’re set to see it take place in the new year!. With a new year, reportedly so too comes a unique match type as announced by WWE. Taking to Twitter to share a video package in anticipation...
ringsidenews.com
Leila Grey Sends Temperatures Soaring In A ‘Winter Wonderland’ With Scorching Christmas Photo Drop
Leila Grey became a big presence in AEW programming when she filled in for Red Velvet. She became a member of The Baddies, who work together with Jade Cargill and Stokley Hathaway. Grey recently set temperatures soaring in Christmas photo drop. Leila Grey took to Instagram and posted a stunning...
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt wrestles for the first time since returning to WWE
Bray Wyatt returned to in-ring action tonight at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. As you can see below, he is wearing dark attire and he is clearly a babyface because he played up to the crowd. This would be Wyatt's first match since WrestleMania 37, just a few months before his release.
PWMania
Ricky Starks Comments on Regrets He Has About CM Punk, His Rivalry With Chris Jericho
AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened. Here are the highlights from the interview:
thecomeback.com
WWE legend teaches home invader major lesson
Potential home invaders beware: Do not try the home of WWE legend “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed to Wrestling Inc. that he tackled and detained a home invader during an attempted break-in earlier this month. A man attempted to break into Duggan’s South...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Main Event For WrestleMania 39 Night One
It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39!. With the passing of another year so too kicks off the most wonderful time of the year for WWE fans: WrestleMania season!. According to a report from...
