Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Different approaches to unusually cold weather from SWFL locals, visitors
Many moved to Southwest Florida for the warm weather, but Christmas weekend brought an unusual chill to the area, and residents had to cope in different ways. Most people from the area don’t like the cold weather one bit. Going outside, one can often pick out who is and isn’t a Southwest Florida based on their attire. The region may not have felt freezing temperatures, but lows in the 30s and highs just cracking the 50s are not what people signed up for.
Clam Pass Beach reopens to visitors as some remain wary of post Ian water
It’s one of the first beaches in Southwest Florida to open after Hurricane Ian, as many were washed away or left devastated by debris. A recovery that may still require a little more time.
Flight cancellations rise in Southwest Florida due to massive winter storm across the U.S.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Airlines around the United States have canceled thousands of flights due to the winter storm and high winds. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flights are being delayed due to flow-constrained areas affected by high winds. At the moment two airports are closed and four others are deicing their highways.
Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
WINKNEWS.com
Chilly Christmas afternoon with a few showers
Merry Christmas Southwest Florida! Conditions will remain cold and cloudy for most of the day. Thanks to the combination of heavy cloud cover, a few showers and northerly winds, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s and only briefly reach the lower 50s for some by the mid-to-late afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays
People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing couple’s south Fort Myers home costing nearly $150K after Ian
After the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, many in Southwest Florida were faced with the difficult decision of packing up and leaving, or staying behind to rebuild. It was a dramatic fork in the road from a simple this-or-that choice, no matter how old you are. When WINK News...
Port Charlotte man receives temporary trailer after living without roof & power since Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is sleeping in safer conditions after getting help from across Southwest Florida. 82-year-old George Goins has lived in his home for seven years, but has been living without a roof and power since Hurricane Ian tore through. Amber Harris told ABC7...
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
NBC News
Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Fort Myers Beach, Florida is usually crawling with snowbirds this time of year, but the area is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in September. Local leaders and business owners alike are working to make the holiday season as magical as possible for a community still picking up the pieces.Dec. 25, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve events across SWFL
New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel businesses rebuild dreams, look forward to successful new year
Sanibel businesses are still fighting hard to survive after Hurricane Ian and hoping 2023 will bring fewer twists and turns in the road to recovery. A massive 15-foot sinkhole mere steps away from Floral Artistry of Sanibel, owned by Frans Kox and his wife Jana Telecka, is the least of the store’s worries.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up Times Square showcasing Fort Myers Beach rebuilding process after Ian
Lighting up Times Square bringing the focus of the town back to the community, fun, and a uniquely special environment, which is what it’s known for best. Santa Claus is coming to the town of Fort Myers Beach which is a welcomed sight. Especially for people who love the town that was decimated by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL shoppers looking for post-Christmas deals
Historically, the week between Christmas and the new year is a big shopping week. People are going out to spend the money, gift cards, or returning gifts they got during the holidays. WINK News spoke with shoppers looking for after-Christmas deals at Miromar Outlets in Estero on Monday. Matt, who’s...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Two more beach access points reopen in Collier County
After more than two months of cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Collier County Parks & Recreation Division reopened beach access points in North Naples at Clam Pass Park Beach Access, 465 Seagate Drive, and Vanderbilt Beach Access and Vanderbilt Beach Parking Garage, 100 Vanderbilt Beach Road. The county previously opened Bluebill Access, South Marco Beach Access and Tigertail Beach Access in October and North Gulf Shore Access and Vanderbilt Beach Access Nos. 2, 4 and 6 in November.
santivachronicle.com
December Sold Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/02/22-12/23/22.
Two Fort Myers Beach residents lose more than $32K in roofing repair scam
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s a $32,500 mistake two Fort Myers Beach residents said cost them more than just money from their pockets. Giving a contractor money to fix their roof after Hurricane Ian… only to find out it was one big scam. “This for sure...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Botanical Garden handled Ian better than expected
Hurricanes Charlie, Dorian, Irma, and Ian all impacted the Naples Botanical Garden, but luckily they fared better than they expected after Ian. Thanks to their environmentally conscious planning, storm surge was not a big issue for them. Between blossoming flowers, pristine grounds, and cascading trees, you wouldn’t know the extent...
Comments / 0