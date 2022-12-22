ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Different approaches to unusually cold weather from SWFL locals, visitors

Many moved to Southwest Florida for the warm weather, but Christmas weekend brought an unusual chill to the area, and residents had to cope in different ways. Most people from the area don’t like the cold weather one bit. Going outside, one can often pick out who is and isn’t a Southwest Florida based on their attire. The region may not have felt freezing temperatures, but lows in the 30s and highs just cracking the 50s are not what people signed up for.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Chilly Christmas afternoon with a few showers

Merry Christmas Southwest Florida! Conditions will remain cold and cloudy for most of the day. Thanks to the combination of heavy cloud cover, a few showers and northerly winds, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s and only briefly reach the lower 50s for some by the mid-to-late afternoon.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays

People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation

Fort Myers Beach, Florida is usually crawling with snowbirds this time of year, but the area is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in September. Local leaders and business owners alike are working to make the holiday season as magical as possible for a community still picking up the pieces.Dec. 25, 2022.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve events across SWFL

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel businesses rebuild dreams, look forward to successful new year

Sanibel businesses are still fighting hard to survive after Hurricane Ian and hoping 2023 will bring fewer twists and turns in the road to recovery. A massive 15-foot sinkhole mere steps away from Floral Artistry of Sanibel, owned by Frans Kox and his wife Jana Telecka, is the least of the store’s worries.
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL shoppers looking for post-Christmas deals

Historically, the week between Christmas and the new year is a big shopping week. People are going out to spend the money, gift cards, or returning gifts they got during the holidays. WINK News spoke with shoppers looking for after-Christmas deals at Miromar Outlets in Estero on Monday. Matt, who’s...
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Two more beach access points reopen in Collier County

After more than two months of cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Collier County Parks & Recreation Division reopened beach access points in North Naples at Clam Pass Park Beach Access, 465 Seagate Drive, and Vanderbilt Beach Access and Vanderbilt Beach Parking Garage, 100 Vanderbilt Beach Road. The county previously opened Bluebill Access, South Marco Beach Access and Tigertail Beach Access in October and North Gulf Shore Access and Vanderbilt Beach Access Nos. 2, 4 and 6 in November.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Botanical Garden handled Ian better than expected

Hurricanes Charlie, Dorian, Irma, and Ian all impacted the Naples Botanical Garden, but luckily they fared better than they expected after Ian. Thanks to their environmentally conscious planning, storm surge was not a big issue for them. Between blossoming flowers, pristine grounds, and cascading trees, you wouldn’t know the extent...
NAPLES, FL

