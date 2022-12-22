ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car insurance rates rose by 9% this year, predicted to raise by additional 7% in 2023

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
 4 days ago
UTAH  — Car insurance rates increased in 2022 and are projected to stay on the rise through 2023, according to a new report from Insurify.

The average cost of car insurance nationwide rose by 9% in 2022, up to $1,777 per year. According to Insurify’s 2022 Auto Insurance Trends Report: Part II , rising inflation and more frequent and severe traffic accidents are the primary causes of the increase. Climate change and rising auto repair costs were also listed as key factors.

Oregon, Maryland, and Virginia experienced the greatest increases in average car insurance costs this year, with premiums rising by more than 25% in all three states. Utah experienced close to a 20% increase.

The report states that the Insurify team has predicted that the average annual car insurance rate will rise by an additional 7% in 2023, up to $1,895.

Percent change in average car insurance costs 2021-2022. Photo: Insurify

According to the trends report, Americans became less interested in electric vehicles and more concerned about insurance prices as this year wore on.

“With national fuel prices cooling off since June, drivers were half as likely to consider purchasing a hybrid or EV in November as they were just four months earlier,” said the report. “However, Americans grew more concerned about insurance prices as the year wore on.”


Comments / 35

JD Salinger
4d ago

What the hell does so called climate change have to do with car insurance rates, rates would be higher for the junk ev cars, they cost more.

Reply(3)
6
Lala Smith
3d ago

my insurance company raised my premium 31 bucks a month. I asked them why because I've been a great driver no tickets, no accidents and I even had a app with them to track my driving through their own app. I was 99 % great driver. So I got new quotes. I now pay 32 dollars cheaper as I should. When your insurance company does that to you. Find another one. There only reason for raising me 31 dollars was as they say inflation. So I will continue to jump insurance companies every year if I have to . It's a small headache to go through but well worth it.

Reply
6
GUEST
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣 just like health insurance....they keep DEMANDING...the GOVERNMENT OK'S IT...We're all at they mercy....lord help us😕

Reply
6
