ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Red Cross has upgraded it’s Rock Hill Facility, allowing the non-profit to better serve the Tri-County. The City of Rock Hill is using flags to make it more than obvious who owns the 200 Acres off of mount gallant. That property belonged to the Carolina Panthers before being turned over to the City as part of a settlement agreement.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO