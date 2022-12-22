ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

CN2 Business Spotlight – Cranford Dental

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for good teeth cleaning, look no further than the family run Cranford Dental in Rock Hill that’s been open since 1984. The dentistry is located at 1721 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill. Dr. Bill Cranford opened Cranford Dental, and has since been joined by his daughter, Elizabeth, and his son, Will.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
CN2 Newscast – American Red Cross Office Upgraded, City of Rock Hill Plants Flags On New Property

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Red Cross has upgraded it’s Rock Hill Facility, allowing the non-profit to better serve the Tri-County. The City of Rock Hill is using flags to make it more than obvious who owns the 200 Acres off of mount gallant. That property belonged to the Carolina Panthers before being turned over to the City as part of a settlement agreement.
Church Holds Service Despite Flooded Sanctuary from Frozen Pipes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church in Fort Mill unfortunately affected by freezing temperatures as some of its pipes burst, flooding their sanctuary on Christmas eve. Fort Mill’s Grace Presbyterian Church was getting ready for its candlelight service when unexpectedly three of their pipes in the kitchen burst.
Holiday Freeze Breaks Pipes, Creates Costly Damage to Community Center

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the region the holiday freeze caused water pipes to expand and burst creating major water damage to some buildings. On Christmas Day, right before noon, The Tega Cay Fire Department and city crews began clean up in the the Glennon Center, after a major pipe burst causing part of the ceiling to collapse and both floors to flood.
Service Members Line Up To Honor Firefighter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the Rock Hill Fire Department laid one of its own to rest on this Tuesday afternoon, following the passing of firefighter and paramedic David Campbell. Campbell passed away just before Christmas Eve on Friday, December 23rd, after hitting a fallen tree on Highway...
Impact Fee Money Released

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District can now use millions of dollars that have been on hold after York County Council voted in favor of amending the district’s impact fee plan. Council voted yes to the third and final reading just before the...
FORT MILL, SC

