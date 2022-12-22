Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO