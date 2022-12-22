Read full article on original website
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by Barberton police
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
cleveland19.com
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of teenage brothers were arrested by Newburgh Heights police last week after leading officers on a short chase before crashing a stolen Kia. The boys, ages 15 and 16, are from Cleveland but were spotted on Fleet Avenue in the bordering suburb around...
Three stolen vehicles not located passing through villages: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Chester police reported at 2 a.m. Dec. 19 that three vehicles that had just been stolen from Junction Auto in Chardon were passing into the village at a high rate of speed. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the vehicles. Disturbance: Hillcreek Road. Officers responded to a...
cleveland19.com
Barberton police officers shoot man they say charged at them with a knife
Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
PHOTO: Police search for bus station car thief
Police believe the vehicle was used in the thefts of catalytic converters in Brooklyn.
cleveland19.com
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
Elderly woman found dead outside of Cleveland Heights nursing home
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An elderly woman was found dead outside of a nursing home on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights on Monday morning. A Cleveland Heights spokesperson confirmed to 3News that the Cleveland Heights Fire Department responded to the scene, as the elderly woman was found deceased in the elements outside of the facility.
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening officers: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.
8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
barbertonherald.com
Suspect killed in Downtown Barberton
Barberton Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are trying to sort out a lethal shooting Downtown. Police say only that an officer shot a suspect near the 500 block of West Hopocan Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 26. Zachary D. Zoran, 34, of Akron was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his wound.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City police are investigating two homicides in back-to-back days. On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
1 killed in Medina County house fire: Investigators
Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.
Passersby rescue driver from car impaled by guardrail during crash
The heroic actions of several people helped save the life of a motorist on Christmas Eve after a car in Stark County was impaled by a guardrail in a crash.
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
Parma woman dies after struck by SUV in Giant Eagle parking lot
PARMA, Ohio – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Parma on Wednesday, police said. Joan Litvin, 83, was walking in front of Giant Eagle in the 7400 block of Broadview Road when the accident happened. She was transported to...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
One killed when driver crashes into Maple Heights apartment
The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly accident that happened at an apartment on Lee Rd.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
