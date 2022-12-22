ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

cleveland19.com

Barberton police officers shoot man they say charged at them with a knife

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
BARBERTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Elderly woman found dead outside of Cleveland Heights nursing home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An elderly woman was found dead outside of a nursing home on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights on Monday morning. A Cleveland Heights spokesperson confirmed to 3News that the Cleveland Heights Fire Department responded to the scene, as the elderly woman was found deceased in the elements outside of the facility.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening officers: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
barbertonherald.com

cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

