Read full article on original website
Related
Allegan County Central Dispatch continues tradition of 'Be On The Lookout for Santa'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch sent a special "Be On The Lookout" for first responders and other listeners on Christmas Eve as Santa Claus made his way through Allegan County. That BOL reading:. "Allegan Central to all stations, units and listeners, please prepare to copy a...
Battle Creek Police officers shoot man during assault investigation
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Police Officers are on paid leave after they shot and seriously hurt a man on Christmas Day. Authorities were investigating a report of an assault, and law enforcement says the man pulled a weapon on responding officers, refusing to drop his gun.
Winter storm makes ideal conditions for trails at Muskegon Luge Park
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a snowy weekend in West Michigan, skiing and snowshoe trails are open at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Monday. Officials say there are great conditions for skiing and snowshoeing with inches of fresh snow on the trails. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
Grand Rapids native headed to Sundance Film Festival with a Michigan-made movie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A film producer from Grand Rapids is heading to Sundance Film Festival with the movie To Live and Die and Live that was made in Michigan. Jash'd Kambui Belcher says the film is thought-provoking, showing the audience a man's journey through grief, mental health and the family he has to support him.
Ottawa County Sheriff: 'Don't drive unless it's an emergency'
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that is unsafe to drive due to blizzard conditions in West Michigan, and how that is impacting emergency response times. While the OCSO continues to respond to emergency calls, Captain Jake Sparks says some of the roads...
Michigan State Police asking drivers not to use I-94 between New Buffalo, Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay off I-94 in both directions, which is nearly 125 miles of freeway. MSP says that they need time to clear several accidents along the I-94 corridor between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. They are asking that...
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Surfers find use of rough Lake Michigan Conditions
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Although the drive to Pere Market Beach was difficult, those who were able to make it to the lakeshore in Muskegon could find surfers braving the cold Lake Michigan waters to catch some waves. Josh South and Jon Virgilio said they were able to surf for...
Multiple cars stuck in snow drifts in Allegan County, road crews say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Many county roads in the South Haven and Allegan County areas have become impassable due to blizzard conditions and drifting snow. Christmas Eve morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services crews spotted multiple cars stuck and snowed in. Allegan County road crews have a huge plow...
Where can you recycle your Christmas tree in Grand Rapids?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season coming to a close, many people are ready to take down decorations and store them away until next year. Live-cut Christmas trees can at times be the biggest hassle, so a local program is giving Grand Rapids residents two options to help dispose of them.
Kent Co. road crews limiting use of de-icing due to low temps
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Kent County Road Commission says crews have been out since Thursday night working to clear roads, but visibility is making it difficult. "In spots, you can see pavement but there is ice on top of that pavement so folks need to slow down," said Jerry Byrne, Deputy Managing Director of Operations for the Kent County Road Commission.
'Stay home if you're able to': Crews working to keep roads clear in Muskegon Co.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — With widespread snow battering West Michigan, road crews in Muskegon County are working around the clock to keep roads clear. Muskegon County has already seen several inches of snow since the storm rolled in Thursday, and blizzard conditions are expected in West Michigan throughout Friday afternoon and evening.
Pound Buddies dug out after heavy winds, snow Saturday morning
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Pound Buddies in Muskegon is thanking more than 30 good Samaritans who came to help dig out their building after strong winds and heavy snow buried it Friday night. Pound Buddies Director Lana Carson explains what it was like at Pound Buddies Saturday Morning seeing...
Road crews continue to clean up after holiday weekend snowstorm
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While most city government offices are closed in observance of Christmas, road crews are still out on the roads continuing cleanup efforts following the weekend snowstorm. In Kent County, crews are on state roads, primary county roads and local roads clearing off accumulated snow. Officials...
Second person in custody in relation to Muskegon Heights Education Board killing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police confirmed Thursday that they have a second individual in custody in relation to a fatal shooting on Monday night. Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in the head at his home on Baker Street on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police say. He...
Michiganders flock to ski slopes after rough wintery weekend
CANNONSBURG, Mich. — With windspeeds practically nonexistent, weather conditions were ideal for many skiers and snowboarders this Monday. “After the huge snowfall we’ve had, it’s exciting, because this is opening day,” said mother and skier Rachel Gray while at the Cannonsburg Ski Area. “We have our kids out here and we’re ready to get in our first chair lift up for the season.”
National Weather Service of Grand Rapids recommends avoiding travel on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the major winter storm about to hit West Michigan, the National Weather Service (NWS), Grand Rapids branch is suggesting avoiding all travel on Friday. On Wednesday, the NWS issued a Blizzard Warning in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0