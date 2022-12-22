ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Winter storm makes ideal conditions for trails at Muskegon Luge Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a snowy weekend in West Michigan, skiing and snowshoe trails are open at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Monday. Officials say there are great conditions for skiing and snowshoeing with inches of fresh snow on the trails. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
MUSKEGON, MI
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
MUSKEGON, MI
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kent Co. road crews limiting use of de-icing due to low temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Kent County Road Commission says crews have been out since Thursday night working to clear roads, but visibility is making it difficult. "In spots, you can see pavement but there is ice on top of that pavement so folks need to slow down," said Jerry Byrne, Deputy Managing Director of Operations for the Kent County Road Commission.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Michiganders flock to ski slopes after rough wintery weekend

CANNONSBURG, Mich. — With windspeeds practically nonexistent, weather conditions were ideal for many skiers and snowboarders this Monday. “After the huge snowfall we’ve had, it’s exciting, because this is opening day,” said mother and skier Rachel Gray while at the Cannonsburg Ski Area. “We have our kids out here and we’re ready to get in our first chair lift up for the season.”
CANNONSBURG, MI
