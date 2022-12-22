Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
‘Very high volume’ of bursting water pipe calls in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Bursting water pipes continue to be a problem as the state slowly gets out of a winter freeze. The Lexington Fire Department said they responded to at least 200 water shutoffs and more than 100 private alarms over the last three days with almost all due to burst pipes or sprinkler systems.
fox56news.com
Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe burst
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a pipe burst caused flooding in their kennels. The humane society shared the news on their Facebook page that the pipe burst on Christmas Day causing water to flood into nearly 100 dog kennels.
WTVQ
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess.
WTVQ
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid ‘lingering Grinches’
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The unwrapping portion of Christmas is complete for most people, which leaves empty boxes that presents came in. The Georgetown Police Department is now urging people to dispose of those boxes in the correct manner to avoid "lingering Grinches."
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/.
wbontv.com
Warming shelters set up across KY to help those survive the cold
If your stuck outside in the cold for the Holidays, your community is helping to make it a little better. In Madison and surrounding counties many local churches and organizations are hosting homeless shelters and warming stations for those without a home during these frosty December days.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 12/26/22
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power.
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Senate majority leader gives outlook on upcoming session
wymt.com
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of Interstate 75 has been the scene of numerous crashes, especially during winter weather events. Rockcastle County's section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow crews to clear multiple wrecks. The frequent interstate shutdowns have many drivers looking
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I'm already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
Comments / 0