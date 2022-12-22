Read full article on original website
Organization expert shares tips on post-holiday cleanup
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -Putting up all those holidays lights is a fantastic feeling, but taking them down, not so much. Organization expert Lisa Woodruff shared some tips on getting your home reorganized after the holidays.
Spirits, pipes bursting in subzero temps, public housing hard-hit
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Landlords and homeowners across the Tri-State are dealing with failing heaters and bursting pipes. That includes one of the area's biggest landlords, the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority. At a CMHA property in West Price Hill, there had been no heat or hot water since Friday. And while the boiler finally got repaired Monday afternoon, the damage was already done. There was no heat during multiple sub-zero days. It not only burst the spirits of the people who live there, but it burst the water pipes as well.
It's almost Girl Scout cookies time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You only have a chance to buy them once a year, so get ready. The Girl Scout cookies will be coming soon. Mandy Jamison is a troop leader with Kentucky's Wilderness Road, and she brought five Girl Scouts from Northern Kentucky to the Local 12 studio.
White Day After Christmas: A little more snow, followed by warming trend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nobody dreams of a "White Day After Christmas" but that's exactly what is in store for the Tri-State. The next weathermaker arrives Monday with light snow at around 1 inch or less. Expect the usual limited visibility and some slippery travel, but this time the extreme wind and chill will not be issues.
Fire breaks out in Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out in a Butler County home early Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Waynes Trace Road, a little north of Hamilton, around 3:30 a.m. Authorities say the people who live there, and all of their pets, made it...
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
Hamilton arts center floods late Christmas Eve
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An arts center in Hamilton is faced with repairs and cleanup following a flood on Christmas Eve. It happened late Saturday night inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts after a sprinkler broke loose. “We got the call about 10 p.m.," said executive director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley....
Water pipes burst, temporarily closes downtown diner
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another casualty of burst water pipes is the Carew Tower and, specifically, Hathaway's Diner. The restaurant on Fifth Street was forced to close its doors for the time being to clean up flooding. The damage is fairly extensive and Hathaway's is expected to be closed until late...
Perfect North Slopes resorts open during the wintry weather
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - There is one place in the Tri-State that capitalized on the winter weather over the holiday weekend. Perfect North Slopes is scheduled to be open for operations until midnight Monday. The resort near Lawrenceburg also just opened its snow tubing lanes.
No WinterFest: Kings Island to remain closed on Monday; expected to re-open on Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island's Winterfest will not return on Monday. Kings Island will remain closed on Monday due to extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park. Kings Islands says it plans to re-open on Tuesday. Anyone with an admission ticket for...
Cincinnati road crews are working to clear roads after a blizzard and additional snowfall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati road crews work to clear roads after a blizzard and additional snowfall. An Operations Manager with the city of Cincinnati's Department of Public Services said the department plans to hit residential neighborhoods again on Monday evening. They had to stop and cover the primary roads after the snow started and are asking for patience.
Community steps up after thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, on Colerain Ave., works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to support them as they age. This year, however, they needed a little last minute help to provide a Christmas to everyone.
December 24 marks National Eggnog Day
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, marks National Eggnog Day. Eggnog, the popular holiday drink, is a made up of milk and cream, sugar, eggs, and spices. In addition, eggnog is sometimes made with alterations, such as adding cinnamon or pumpkin spice. It's believed that eggnog arrived in...
Hundreds enjoy complimentary Christmas Day dinner, presents for kids
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — Hundreds of locals got a complimentary Christmas meal at the Scottish Rite Building in Covington. This was the 35th annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner. "Every year we do this. We set it up all year long, we have meetings with the committee and our...
"Avatar: The Way of Water" movie passes $250 million domestic
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/David Daniel/WKRC) - Christmas weekend tends to be a big weekend at the movie theaters, and this year has been no different. Avatar: The Way of Water has now earned an estimated $881 million so far. It still sits far behind the original Avatar, the all-time highest earning movie, which has earned roughly $2.9 billion.
What's next? After record-setting storm it will still be cold, windy with more snow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ho, ho, oh no... we're not done with the cold, wind and snow just yet. There is still a chance for a few flurries on Christmas Eve. It will be windy with blowing snow. While temperatures will climb into the teens, wind chills will be between -15 to -24 early and between 0 and -5 late.
Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
Secret Service: Business owners beware of counterfeit bills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As holiday shopping wraps up, folks may be looking to get some after-Christmas deals and returns. The Secret Service wants local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. It's a holiday tradition that business owners would like to see disappear, there is an annual increase...
