WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Landlords and homeowners across the Tri-State are dealing with failing heaters and bursting pipes. That includes one of the area's biggest landlords, the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority. At a CMHA property in West Price Hill, there had been no heat or hot water since Friday. And while the boiler finally got repaired Monday afternoon, the damage was already done. There was no heat during multiple sub-zero days. It not only burst the spirits of the people who live there, but it burst the water pipes as well.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO