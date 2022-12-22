ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers

The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

GMs Ross Atkins, Mike Hazen share details on Blue Jays/Diamondbacks trade

After months of speculation and interest from multiple teams, the Diamondbacks finally traded one of their left-handed hitting outfielders and the Blue Jays finally moved one of their catchers. The two clubs joined forces on Friday’s three-player deal that saw outfielder Daulton Varsho head to Toronto in exchange for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., in a trade that checks several boxes for both organizations.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Mike Hazen did not take trading Daulton Varsho lightly

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said he did not want to trot out the same team that won 74 games in 2022 next spring. A goal this offseason was to be more competitive in the daunting NL West, and on Friday, he dealt outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez bids farewell to Red Sox Nation in heartfelt IG post

J.D. Martinez is on to L.A. after five memorable years with the Boston Red Sox. The 35-year-old slugger signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. On Friday, he took to Instagram with a heartfelt farewell to Boston. “Red Sox Nation you will always...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Five Phillies predictions for 2023

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Happy holidays, everybody. Remember a year ago at this time? Almost nobody would have picked the Phillies to win the NL pennant in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Angels Sign José Gomez & Luis Barrera To Minor League Deals

The Los Angeles Angels signed outfielder Luis Barrera and re-signed infielder José Gomez to Minor League contracts for the upcoming season. The deals include an invite to Spring Training, giving both the opportunity to compete for depth roles. Barrera, 27, was brought in after spending the 2021 season with...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Steven Duggar To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a Minor League contract as part of their efforts to collect organizational depth. Duggar joins the Dodgers after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. Duggar had been a free agent since September, when he rejected an outright assignment to the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.
LOS ANGELES, CA

