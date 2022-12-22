Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: J.D. Martinez’s Agent Reveals Why Slugger Signed for Less Money With LA
The former Red Sox chose the opportunity that would best set himself up for success and winning above all else.
Where Could Former Phillies Shortstop Segura Land in Free Agency?
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency. Where could he land?
Angels Roster News: Halos Add Another Infielder on Minor League Deal
He's appeared in 23 games in the MLB in his career.
NBC Sports
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
GMs Ross Atkins, Mike Hazen share details on Blue Jays/Diamondbacks trade
After months of speculation and interest from multiple teams, the Diamondbacks finally traded one of their left-handed hitting outfielders and the Blue Jays finally moved one of their catchers. The two clubs joined forces on Friday’s three-player deal that saw outfielder Daulton Varsho head to Toronto in exchange for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., in a trade that checks several boxes for both organizations.
D-backs’ Mike Hazen did not take trading Daulton Varsho lightly
Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said he did not want to trot out the same team that won 74 games in 2022 next spring. A goal this offseason was to be more competitive in the daunting NL West, and on Friday, he dealt outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
State of The AL West: Oakland Athletics
Inside the Rangers takes a look at each of the divisional rivals heading into 2023.
NBC Sports
J.D. Martinez bids farewell to Red Sox Nation in heartfelt IG post
J.D. Martinez is on to L.A. after five memorable years with the Boston Red Sox. The 35-year-old slugger signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. On Friday, he took to Instagram with a heartfelt farewell to Boston. “Red Sox Nation you will always...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/24/22: Daulton Varsho, Adley Rutschman, Craig Kimbrel
‘Tis the day before X-mas, and the hot stove stays hot. If you wonder about M’s moves, sadly they did not. One of the youngest Mariners, gave their dad a truck. The Blue Jays got Varsho, thanks to Moreno and Lourdes. Waivers were wired, pitchers taken off the board.
MLB
Five Phillies predictions for 2023
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Happy holidays, everybody. Remember a year ago at this time? Almost nobody would have picked the Phillies to win the NL pennant in...
Yardbarker
Angels Sign José Gomez & Luis Barrera To Minor League Deals
The Los Angeles Angels signed outfielder Luis Barrera and re-signed infielder José Gomez to Minor League contracts for the upcoming season. The deals include an invite to Spring Training, giving both the opportunity to compete for depth roles. Barrera, 27, was brought in after spending the 2021 season with...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Steven Duggar To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a Minor League contract as part of their efforts to collect organizational depth. Duggar joins the Dodgers after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. Duggar had been a free agent since September, when he rejected an outright assignment to the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.
Who Will Be the Phillies Leadoff Hitter on Opening Day?
After the singing of shortstop Trea Turner, who will the Philadelphia Phillies turn to for leadoff duties in the upcoming 2023 MLB season?
