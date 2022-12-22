Read full article on original website
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
kswo.com
Local shelter in need of funds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A homeless shelter in Lawton which has been around for years is now in need of funding. C Carter Crane is a homeless shelter that has been around since 1985 but like many people, they are also seeing the impact of rising costs and inflation. “They...
Suspect detained after Clay County chase ends in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have taken one male into custody following a high-speed chase that began in Clay County and ultimately ended in Wichita County. Multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a chase […]
Argument over Christmas gifts leads to assault of pregnant woman
According to police, the victim is 8 months pregnant.
Vernon throws Christmas Spirit Holiday Meal after two years
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) – For over 30 years, a long-standing holiday Vernon tradition has assured that the Christmas spirit and gift of giving doesn’t miss anyone. “We deliver, we dine in, and we also carry out meals. It takes the whole community to get it done. They show up to deliver with their boxes and ice […]
Christmas lights used to raise funds for Emily’s Legacy Rescue
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Throughout Wichita Falls, homes are lit up with various Christmas lights and decorations. If you haven’t already had the chance to explore the many Christmas lights throughout Wichita Falls, there’s one house you’ll want to make sure you add to your list. For over 40 years since 1982, Christmas is a […]
Golden Chick wins national Christmas decorating contest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Houses and cars aren’t the only places that get decorated for Christmas, restaurants get decked out too. If you haven’t gotten the chance to see the Golden Chick on Seymour Highway you’ll want to stop in. They just won a national store Christmas decorating contest, so you probably want to goand […]
newschannel6now.com
Police warn against drinking and driving
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drinking and driving happens year-round, but law enforcement officials said more drunk drivers hit the road during the new year. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper explained the dangers of driving while intoxicated. He said most people who regularly drink and drive will get caught and the charges aren’t light.
Christmas traffic stop leads to drug arrest
According to deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop landed a Lawton man in jail on Christmas Day with a felony drug charge.
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home
This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
newschannel6now.com
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
Ugly car comment leads to assault charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fight over the color of a car landed a woman in jail on assault charges. Wichita Falls Police arrested Dusti Gamble after they were sent to an address on North 6th Street for a disturbance. According to the arrest report, on Dec. 24, 2022, they found Gamble with bloodied knuckles […]
newschannel6now.com
Mild weather returns Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, we will have a low of 23 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with sunny skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Winds gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 40 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. However, Wednesday, it will be windy again. We will have winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 will be possible. Thursday, we will have a high of 67 with overcast skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 41 with partly cloudy skies.
kswo.com
Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Friday which grew into a small grassfire. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SE Flower Mound Road and Lee Blvd. When crews arrived they...
Burkburnett teen arrested on alleged gun theft charges
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett teenager has been arrested and is facing charges of alleged theft of a firearm. Wichita County deputies arrested Dylan Morgan, 17, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on a Theft of Firearm warrant from an incident that occurred in October of this year. According to court documentation, on Nov 11, 2022, […]
Smash and Grab at Wichita Falls Pizza Hut Last Week [VIDEO]
Looks like someone knew where to get the goods at Pizza Hut. Looks like Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is sharing video of an incident that took place last week at the Pizza Hut off Seymour Highway. Which is the closest Pizza Hut to my house. You mess with my Pizza Hut sir or madam, you're now on my s*** list. Right before Christmas too, Santa is watching you know.
Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
