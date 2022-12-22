Read full article on original website
Montgomery author to sign copies of book 'Spiritual Journey' at Selma Library
Montgomery author Jasmine Morgan will sign copies of her book "Spiritual Journey: Finding My Way" on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Selma-County Public Library. "Spiritual Journey" is a book of poetry inspired by Morgan's faith. She has invited people of all backgrounds to attend the signing. "As you...
Demopolis, Uniontown police departments receive grants from BlackBelt Women Rising
The Demopolis and Uniontown police departments received grants from BackBelt Women Rising (BWR) during a recent gathering in Eutaw. Eutaw hosted training sessions this year for their own department, as well as for Demopolis and the University of West Alabama. At a celebration of the end-of-the year training, they each...
City Council wants to know how much County Commission will contribute to repaving project before moving ahead
The Selma City Council again voiced their support for a downtown paving project, but they said they aren’t willing to commit to the project until they know what, if anything, the Dallas County Commission plans to chip in. The project calls for repaving downtown’s seven busiest streets – Alabama...
Update: Water Works to shut off water in sections of city to isolate leaks
Citizens of Selma may find their water shut off starting Monday evening as the Selma Water Works and Sewer Board attempts to isolate major leaks that have dropped water tanks to dangerously low levels. Selma Water Works released a statement at 5:15 p.m. Monday stating that more leaks have developed...
