ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
selmasun.com

Update: Water Works to shut off water in sections of city to isolate leaks

Citizens of Selma may find their water shut off starting Monday evening as the Selma Water Works and Sewer Board attempts to isolate major leaks that have dropped water tanks to dangerously low levels. Selma Water Works released a statement at 5:15 p.m. Monday stating that more leaks have developed...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy