There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said. 
The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
The US carried out a strike in Somalia that killed six al-Shabaab militants on Friday, US Africa Command said in a statement. The strike was in "self-defense," according to the command, or AFRICOM, and it was carried out at the request of the Somali government. According to an initial assessment, no civilians were killed or injured, AFRICOM said.
Russia's FSB domestic security service said Monday it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine that attempted to cross into a Russian border region. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Russian shells killed 7 and injured 58 people in Ukraine’s southern city, Kherson, Saturday just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from his visit to the U.S, according to the deputy head of the presidential office. Russian forces fled Kherson last month as Ukraine’s army reclaimed the city. Shells reportedly hit towns in Nikopol and Donetsk as well. A Kremlin spokesperson said Friday that Russia has no plans for a ceasefire until Ukraine gives Russian sovereignty to the Crimean Peninsula. Zelenskyy, who has just secured $1.8 billion in military funding from the U.S. to reclaim the rest of the country, shared the graphic images on social media saying, “This is not sensitive content – it’s the real life of Ukrainians in Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”
Three Russian servicemen have died after a Ukrainian drone attack on a crucial airbase deep inside Russian territory, Moscow has said. According to the defence ministry, a Ukrainian drone was shot down on the approach to Engels base early on Monday morning but falling debris killed three soldiers. The strike...

