Russian shells killed 7 and injured 58 people in Ukraine’s southern city, Kherson, Saturday just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from his visit to the U.S, according to the deputy head of the presidential office. Russian forces fled Kherson last month as Ukraine’s army reclaimed the city. Shells reportedly hit towns in Nikopol and Donetsk as well. A Kremlin spokesperson said Friday that Russia has no plans for a ceasefire until Ukraine gives Russian sovereignty to the Crimean Peninsula. Zelenskyy, who has just secured $1.8 billion in military funding from the U.S. to reclaim the rest of the country, shared the graphic images on social media saying, “This is not sensitive content – it’s the real life of Ukrainians in Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”

2 DAYS AGO