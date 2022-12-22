Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'
Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said.
‘Each day it is getting worse’: Fighting to save lives on Ukraine’s bloodiest battlefield
The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
Russian forces 'breaking' themselves, Zelensky says in visit to front lines
A protracted struggle for control of a city in eastern Ukraine is “breaking” down the invading Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told soldiers at the front lines.
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
These Afghan women soldiers made it out of Afghanistan. Their next battle is making it in the US.
By the time A. made it to the Kabul airport to evacuate Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover in August of 2021, it was already too late to say most of her goodbyes in person. A. was a member of the Afghan military for five years, including three years with an elite, all-women unit called the Female Tactical Platoon, which made her a target for the Taliban.
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine
On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US strike kills 6 al-Shabaab militants in Somalia
The US carried out a strike in Somalia that killed six al-Shabaab militants on Friday, US Africa Command said in a statement. The strike was in "self-defense," according to the command, or AFRICOM, and it was carried out at the request of the Somali government. According to an initial assessment, no civilians were killed or injured, AFRICOM said.
Taliban minister defends closing universities to women as global backlash grows
The minister of higher education in Afghanistan’s Taliban government has defended his decision to ban women from universities – a decree that triggered a global backlash and protests inside the country. Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration announced earlier this week it had closed universities to women partly due to female...
US military confirms that another ISIS leader has been killed in Syria, revealing that he was taken out in a raid by local forces
The previous two ISIS leaders before Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi were eliminated from the battlefield in US special operations raids.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia says killed Ukraine 'saboteurs' trying to cross border
Russia's FSB domestic security service said Monday it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine that attempted to cross into a Russian border region. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Zelenskyy Shares Graphic Pics of Dead After Russian Attack on Kherson
Russian shells killed 7 and injured 58 people in Ukraine’s southern city, Kherson, Saturday just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from his visit to the U.S, according to the deputy head of the presidential office. Russian forces fled Kherson last month as Ukraine’s army reclaimed the city. Shells reportedly hit towns in Nikopol and Donetsk as well. A Kremlin spokesperson said Friday that Russia has no plans for a ceasefire until Ukraine gives Russian sovereignty to the Crimean Peninsula. Zelenskyy, who has just secured $1.8 billion in military funding from the U.S. to reclaim the rest of the country, shared the graphic images on social media saying, “This is not sensitive content – it’s the real life of Ukrainians in Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 306 of the invasion
Three Russian servicemen have died after a Ukrainian drone attack on a crucial airbase deep inside Russian territory, Moscow has said. According to the defence ministry, a Ukrainian drone was shot down on the approach to Engels base early on Monday morning but falling debris killed three soldiers. The strike...
