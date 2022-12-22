Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t notify TJ’s National Merit ‘Commended Students;’ school system says working to remedy situation

Read full article on original website
America's top school withheld notification of National Merit awards to certain students in the name of diversity
A sculpture outside the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and TechnologyPhoto byEnvironmental Protection Agency.Office of the Administrator. Office of Public Affair. Public Domain.
mocoshow.com
Five MCPS Middle School Students Named to List of Top 300 Scientists
Five MCPS middle school students were named to a list of 300 top scientists in a competition by the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science. They are:. Project Title: LED Colors and Optical Infiltration of Air-Gapped Computers. • Arjun Samavedam, Robert Frost Middle School. Project Title: Energy Efficient and...
royalexaminer.com
Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them. For the second time, the college is...
Bay Net
CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap
During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
loudounnow.com
After Grand Jury Report, Fight for Schools Seeks Broader Reforms
About 70 people from around Loudoun County met Wednesday night with Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior to discuss what they plan to do going forward about Loudoun County Public Schools and the School Board following the release of the scathing report from a special grand jury. The report...
WTOP
‘Near miss’ crash tracker being developed for DC students
An effort to increase road safety for D.C.’s young bike users and pedestrians includes coming up with a way for students to document “near misses,” those times they’ve had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Jeremiah Lowery, advocacy director with the Washington Area Bicyclist...
Hundreds sign petition to ban 'hate speech' at Loudoun County School Board meetings
Over 800 residents in Loudoun County, Virginia signed a petition banning 'hate speech' at school board meetings after a speaker quoted a Bible verse.
WJLA
Petition calls on Loudoun County school board to halt hate speech in public comments
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A new petition has more than 800 signatures from people calling on the Loudoun County School Board to cut off people during school board public comment periods the moment hate speech is spoken during school board meetings. Nineteen-year-old Andrew Pihonak started the online petition...
Bay Net
Some C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School Students Get A Wheely Big Surprise
WALDORF, Md. – Once a year at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Santa wears blue when the brothers of the Omicron Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. make a special delivery to the school. Fraternity members have been donating bicycles to Barnhart students for the past...
WTOP
Md. CEO emphasizes the importance of children having both parents, especially during the holidays
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Lesa Britt was growing up in North Carolina, she said she felt like there was always something missing. She was the youngest of nine...
sungazette.news
Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?
Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future. At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.
Northern Virginia sheriff ends voluntary cooperation agreement with ICE
The Arlington County sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that it has ended its voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriff Beth Arthur said her office will no longer recognize any “voluntary requests” from ICE and will not contact the agency about releases from its facility, starting on Tuesday. “I am extremely passionate…
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
travellens.co
19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV
Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
