Milwaukee DPW to continue salting as temperatures plummet

Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue its citywide salting operation throughout the evening.

Temperatures will continue to plummet Thursday evening around zero or below, causing any wet roads to quickly freeze up.

"With the freezing temperatures, this treatment will likely be continuous well into the evening hours to keep driving surfaces safe," DPW said in a 3 p.m. update Thursday.

Due to forecasts of the severity of snow dwindling, DPW says it is "very unlikely" a snow emergency will be declared in the city.

"Wind gusts are still expected up to 50 mph so visibility and ability to manage the snow still will be challenging," DPW said.

Some garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Thursday were not done since staff was re-assigned to salt trucks. If you were affected, you should leave your cart at the collection point until it is emptied next week. You should clear snow and ice on and around your cart so there is a path.

The DPW offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Here's what you need to know:

Garbage

No pick-up on Friday and Monday. Collection days shift forward after each City holiday. Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Parking

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Sunday.

No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning (2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Sunday night into Monday morning (2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) Vehicles must be legally parked.

Night parking enforcement resumes Monday night into Tuesday morning (2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

Tow Lot

Open Saturday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Sunday.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed on Friday and Monday for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payments will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at Milwaukee.gov/water.

For water emergencies, call the 24-hour control Center at 414-286-3710.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip