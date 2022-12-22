Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid ‘lingering Grinches’
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The unwrapping portion of Christmas is complete for most people, which leaves empty boxes that presents came in. The Georgetown Police Department is now urging people to dispose of those boxes in the correct manner to avoid “lingering Grinches.”. Empty boxes that contained...
WHAS 11
Kentucky restaurant's frozen pipe bursts, causing thousands in damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown, Kentucky restaurant is looking at $150,000 in damages after a frozen pipe burst. According to a Facebook post, the owners of The Grill At Maywood said they arrived at the restaurant Monday to find the bathroom, kitchen, pro shop and dining room flooded. The...
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
WKYT 27
Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Lexington Humane Society was closed on Monday due to a Waterline break. In a Facebook post, the Lexington Human society said a water pipe burst on Christmas Day, flooding the kennels. They say no animals were harmed by the break, but they are closing to allow...
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
fox56news.com
Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
WKYT 27
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday. A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers. Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below. Howard said he and...
WKYT 27
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
fox56news.com
Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral
Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral. Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should...
WKYT 27
Celebrating ‘Christmas Under the Bridge’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving and Carolyn Givens, is someone who has generosity flowing through her veins. Some call her friend, some even call her mom, but this Christmas, she’s going by Mrs. Claus. “I wanted to be Mrs. Claus because I love giving...
WKYT 27
Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Owner Rebecca Richter says Crossings of Lexington has been open 30 years. For 28 of them, J.D. Elam has been coming through their doors. “My family, as of last year, I’m the only one left now,” said Elam. “So, these people are my family now, literally.”
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
WKYT 27
Dozens of Christmas Eve and Christmas services canceled due to weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Churches all across the state are closing for the weekend, but Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church is opening their doors and inviting everyone to take a seat in their pews. “For people that can travel, we’re asking them to come be a part of our...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky's I-71 finally reopens after two days of ice, stranded drivers
A steep, curving stretch of Kentucky's Interstate 71 northeast of Louisville finally reopened Saturday night after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky State Police, the...
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police. We do not know how long the body was there or how police were alerted to the body. KSP says they do not suspect foul play. This story...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light snowmaker will pass through our skies before the big thaw. A system will pass through our skies with some light snow. It won’t bring much to the area but it could be just enough to stick on the roads and cause things to become slick in spots. It will be hard to tell a difference between snow that has already fallen and new snow accumulating on top of that.
