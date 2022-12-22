ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman announced his retirement Monday after the city launched an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The Shakopee City Council accepted Coleman's retirement on Tuesday.

City spokesperson Amanda McKnight said Coleman had become the subject of an external investigation after the city received a complaint regarding Coleman from a citizen.

Coleman was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 6 when the investigation — conducted by an external law firm — began, according to McKnight. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed publicly.

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Yttreness has been appointed acting fire chief in the interim period as the city seeks a replacement for Coleman.

Coleman served as chief for 14 years and spent a total of 35 years with the Shakopee Fire Department.

