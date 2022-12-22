ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO