fox5ny.com
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
mahoningmatters.com
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
KOMU
timestribunenews.com
Man pleads guilty to murder of ‘friend’ in Maryville, gets 34 years
A Missouri man who shot and killed a man last spring in Maryville – a victim who was said to have been the killer’s friend – pleaded guilty on Dec. 22 to first-degree murder. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release that 41-year-old...
advantagenews.com
Police break up bar fights
Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
A 2002 Missouri sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Cassandra "Casey" Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson's family of all she ever could be.
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating probation
Billy Wayne Gray, 45, of House Springs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He previously was convicted of felony drug charges stemming from incidents that occurred between 2014 and 2020, according to court records. Gray pleaded guilty in December 2021 to...
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
Man accused of stealing holiday decorations in Brentwood, selling them online
A man stole holiday decorations from several St. Louis County homes and sold some online before police recently arrested him.
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
edglentoday.com
Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
