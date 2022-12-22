ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

fox5ny.com

Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station

Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

Police break up bar fights

Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot

JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
JENNINGS, MO

