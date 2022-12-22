LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light snowmaker will pass through our skies before the big thaw. A system will pass through our skies with some light snow. It won’t bring much to the area but it could be just enough to stick on the roads and cause things to become slick in spots. It will be hard to tell a difference between snow that has already fallen and new snow accumulating on top of that.

