Jennifer Garner & Edgar Ramírez Offer Adorable Glimpse At Impromptu 'Yes Day' Reunion

On-screen lovers, off-screen friends!

It seems actress Jennifer Garner and her former costar Edgar Ramírez have given their fans an early Christmas gift this year — sharing a glimpse at their impromptu Yes Day reunion earlier this week.

On Wednesday, December 21, the 13 Going on 30 alum took to social media with an adorable photo depicting her and her big-screen colleague bumping into each other while catching a flight.

“When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband,” Garner captioned the post, shared with her 13.8 million Instagram followers, before adding a red heart emoji and tagging Ramírez.

Despite garnering nearly 400,000 likes in its first hours on the social platform, fans weren’t the only ones excited to see Carlos and Allison Torres together again in the wild — several of Garner’s famous friends flocked to her comments section, sounding off on the adorable rom-com reunion.

“You’re so cute,” mused comic Chelsea Handler alongside the sweet snap.

“You’re kidding!!!!” quipped Wednesday star Jenna Ortega .

“Cutest,” added actress Julianne Moore , in a comment which has since garnered more than 300 likes.

Though Garner’s on-screen romance may have ended in a (Spoiler Alert!) happily-ever-after, it seems her off-screen love life may be following a similar trajectory, with the star allegedly eyeing a trip down the aisle with her longtime beau, CaliGroup CEO John Miller .

The C-suite executive purportedly popped the question to Ganer, getting down on one knee on the star’s 50th birthday back in April, a decision that came independently of the actress’ ex, Ben Affleck proposing to his now-wife Jennifer Lopez earlier that same month.

“ Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” a source close to Garner and Miller recently spilled of the private power couple’s decision to take their romance to the next level. “They’d already decided they want a long-term future together”