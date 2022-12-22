NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: Where every team stands heading into the season's homestretch

Joe Burrow runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

We're on to Week 16 of the NFL season, with the Eagles still holding onto the top spot in our Power Rankings.

Just behind the Eagles are a slew of AFC contenders — the Bills, Chiefs, and Bengals — who could all make a run at the Super Bowl.

Below, we rank every team as things stand at this point in the season.

32. Houston Texans

Record: 1-12-1

Week 15 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 30-24

Week 16 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Houston Texans have played their past two opponents tough, even taking the Chiefs to overtime last week. However, chances are Texans fans aren't eager for another win, as they currently have a strong hold on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

31. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-11

Week 15 result: Lost to the Eagles, 25-20

Week 16 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Justin Fields has now rushed for at least 60 yards in eight straight games and is averaging over 100 yards on the ground per game over that span. While the Bears aren't winning just yet, he's quickly proven himself to be one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 4-10

Week 15 result: Lost to the Broncos, 24-15

Week 16 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: With Kyler Murray out for the season and backup Colt McCoy still in league concussion protocols, fourth-year quarterback Trace McSorley is set to make his first career NFL start this weekend. He'll be up against a Buccaneers defense that is 6th in the league in sacks.

29. Denver Broncos

Record: 4-10

Week 15 result: Beat the Cardinals, 24-15

Week 16 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: It's a lost season for the Denver Broncos, but they still have everything to play for this year, given that the Seattle Seahawks own their first-round pick in the coming draft. Every win the Broncos secure between now and the end of the season will make that lost pick an easier pill to swallow.

28. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 4-9-1

Week 15 result: Lost to the Vikings, 39-36

Week 16 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Indianapolis Colts made the wrong kind of history last weekend, taking a 33-0 lead against the Vikings only to eventually lose the game. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Baker Mayfield speaks with Sean McVay during a game against the Green Bay Packers. AP Photo/Morry Gash

27. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 4-10

Week 15 result: Lost to the Packers, 24-12

Week 16 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: After leading the Rams to an unlikely victory in his first start with Los Angeles, Baker Mayfield fell back to earth against the Packers defense, managing just 12 completions for 111 passing yards.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 5-9

Week 15 result: Lost to the Saints, 21-18

Week 16 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled in his NFL debut last week, completing just 13 passes for 97 yards through the air. While a 5-9 record would usually indicate this is a team already playing for next year, the dismal records across the NFC South mean the Falcons still have an outside shot at reaching the playoffs if they're able to turn things around.

25. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-9

Week 15 result: Lost to the Steelers, 24-16

Week 16 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Panthers are only a game out of the race for the NFC South, but if they're going to find a way to win the division, they'll need to start completing drives. As they attempted to mount a fourth-quarter comeback against the Steelers, Carolina had to settle for two field goals of 32 yards or less. Turn those into touchdowns, and it's a whole new game.

Juwan Johnson makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP Photo/Matt Durisko

24. New Orleans Saints

Record: 5-9

Week 15 result: Beat the Falcons, 21-18

Week 16 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Juwan Johnson now has more touchdowns than every tight end in the NFL aside from Travis Kelce, with seven on the season. Keep an eye on him as a potential fantasy star in the coming years.

23. Cleveland Browns

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: Beat the Ravens, 13-3

Week 16 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns has not been that great, with just two offensive touchdowns managed in his first three games under center for Cleveland.

22. Green Bay Packers

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: Beat the Rams, 24-12

Week 16 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Packers have fought their way back into the potential playoff conversation. While their postseason chances sit at just 8% right now, according to FiveThirtyEight , they jump to 70% should they win out in their final three games of the year.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: Beat the Panthers, 24-16

Week 16 opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

One thing to know: Mike Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season is still alive for as long as the Steelers keep winning.

Chandler Jones scores game-winning touchdown against New England Patriots. AP Photo/John Locher

20. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: Beat the Patriots, 30-24

Week 16 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Raiders won on the wildest play of the season last week , with Chandler Jones intercepting an ill-advised lateral from the Patriots and taking it to the house on the game's final play. Anything can happen in football.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bengals, 34-23

Week 16 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The 6-8 Buccaneers are still in line to host a playoff game as long as they can keep hold of their lead in the NFC South. Going up against third-string quarterback Trace McSorley this week in Arizona should benefit them.

18. New York Jets

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: Lost to the Lions, 20-17

Week 16 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Jets season has turned from dream to nightmare rather quickly, with New York dropping four of their past five games after a 6-3 start to the year.

Trevor Lawrence jogs out on to the field for a game against the Dallas Cowboys. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: Beat the Cowboys, 40-34

Week 16 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: The Jaguars have found something in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over the Titans and Cowboys, scoring an average of 38 points in those games. Trevor Lawrence appears to be developing into the quarterback many hoped he could become.

16. Tennessee Titans

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: Lost to the Chargers, 17-14

Week 16 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Titans have now lost four straight games, scoring just 15.5 points per game over that span. While they still control their destiny to the playoffs as the leaders of the AFC South, the Jaguars are closing in on them fast. They'll be in real trouble if they can't take care of business against the Texans this week.

15. New England Patriots

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: Lost to the Raiders, 30-24

Week 16 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Chances are the Patriots had a tough week of practice after they chaotically gave the game away against the Raiders last week. With the loss, the Patriots now have just a 20% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight .

Geno Smith takes the field ahead of a game against the San Francisco 49ers. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

14. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: Lost to the 49ers, 21-13

Week 16 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Geno Smith has thrown for at least two touchdowns in seven of his past eight games, and trails only Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen in touchdown passes on the year. Not bad for a guy who wasn't sure he'd have the starting job at the start of the year.

13. Detroit Lions

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: Beat the Jets, 20-17

Week 16 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: The Lions are possibly the hottest team in the NFL right now, having won six of their past seven games. While they still have work to do to make the playoffs after their dreadful 1-6 start to the year, if they can reach the postseason, they will be an absolute menace to whomever they face.

12. Washington Commanders

Record: 7-6-1

Week 15 result: Lost to the Giants, 20-12

Week 16 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Washington Commanders lost a heartbreaker to the Giants last week after some less-than-ideal refereeing decisions in the game's final moments. While there's technically enough room for all four NFC East teams to make the playoffs, the Commanders are now looking likely to have drawn the short straw as the only team to miss the playoffs from their division.

11. New York Giants

Record: 8-5-1

Week 15 result: Beat the Commanders, 20-12

Week 16 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Last week's win against Washington was an important one for a Giants team that hadn't tasted victory since the start of November. With just one more win in their final three games, New York can all but guarantee a spot in the postseason.

Tua Tagovailoa gestures to a referee after a play against the Buffalo Bills. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

10. Miami Dolphins

Record: 8-6

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bills, 32-29

Week 16 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Miami Dolphins finished their tough road trip 0-3, losing to three teams that look bound for the playoffs in the 49ers, Chargers, and Bills. If they hope to make noise in the postseason, they will have to figure out how to get past that type of tough competition.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 8-6

Week 15 result: Beat the Titans, 17-14

Week 16 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Chargers are likely better than their 8-6 record indicates, with four of their six losses coming by a touchdown or less. If their defense can keep up the solid play they've shown in recent weeks, they will be a tough out in January.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 9-5

Week 15 result: Lost to the Browns, 13-3

Week 16 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson is now set to miss his third straight start due to injury, with Tyler Huntley filling in as the Ravens' backup quarterback. Should he be able to carry Baltimore past Atlanta, the Ravens will officially clinch their postseason spot.

Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

7. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 40-34

Week 16 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Cowboys are a frustrating mystery at this point of the season. On the one hand, the Eagles and 49ers are down their starting quarterbacks, and Dallas could very well soon be the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. On the other, they just blew a 27-10 lead against the Jaguars and nearly lost to the Texans a week before that. If this team wants to make a run, the time is now.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 11-3

Week 15 result: Beat the Colts, 39-36

Week 16 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: While mounting the greatest comeback in NFL history is certainly a feat, chances are the Vikings would much rather not trail the Colts 33-0 in the first place.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: Beat the Seahawks, 21-13

Week 16 opponent: vs. Washington Commanders

One thing to know: With one of the best defenses in the league and a creative offensive mind leading the way, the 49ers look plenty confident, even with Brock Purdy playing quarterback. San Francisco has won seven straight games, with opponents scoring just 11 points per game. If the defense keeps that up, not many teams are going to be able to beat them.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 11-3

Week 15 result: Beat the Texans, 30-24

Week 16 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 35 passing touchdowns on the season and has thrown at least one touchdown in every game this year. He looks well on his way to claiming his second NFL MVP and could be ready to win his second Super Bowl too.

Joe Burrow runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 34-23

Week 16 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: After a rocky start to the year, the Bengals have won six straight games and eight of their past nine. What looked like it could be a Super Bowl hangover season has turned into a strong quest to defend their AFC title.

2. Buffalo Bills

Record: 11-3

Week 15 result: Beat the Dolphins, 32-29

Week 16 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Bills' three losses on the year have come by just eight points combined. If they can keep hold of the top spot in the AFC and ensure homefield throughout the postseason, the Buffalo winter could play to their advantage when the games really start to matter.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 13-1

Week 15 result: Beat the Bears, 25-20

Week 16 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Jalen Hurts won't be playing this weekend after suffering a shoulder injury, leaving Gardner Minshew to start in his place. The last time the Eagles had an MVP-contending quarterback forced out of action in Week 15, they went on to win the Super Bowl.