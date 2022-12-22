ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

How to meet your daily dietary needs on a budget by combining cheap vitamins and nutrient-rich foods

By Adam Barnes
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4zYX_0jrqDQG600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KzPZ_0jrqDQG600
Pills can be a helpful addition to getting all your vitamins and minerals but they're not a replacement for food.

Galina Zhigalova / EyeEm / Getty Images

  • You can meet most of your nutrient needs by taking a multivitamin that costs just pennies a day.
  • But experts say it's always best to eat a balanced diet, if you can, instead of relying on vitamins.
  • Budget-friendly foods full of nutrients include potatoes, eggs, chickpeas, oats, and mushrooms.

Multivitamins can provide most of the vitamins and minerals, aka micronutrients , you need each day at a fairly low cost. You can find reputable brands where the cost of your multivitamin breaks down to just three to 10 cents per day.

But you may not want to rush out and stock up on cheap vitamins just yet. It's true that simply taking a pill might seem like an easy way to get all the micronutrients you need — but experts usually don't recommend relying only on vitamins .

"Multivitamins are meant to supplement the diet, not replace it,'' says Mackenzie Burgess , a registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices .

If you have certain medical conditions or difficulty accessing nutritious food, multivitamins can be a useful tool, but taking vitamins doesn't necessarily replicate the health benefits of eating a balanced diet .

Read on to learn when you might want to consider taking a multivitamin, along with some tips on the best foods to meet your vitamin and mineral needs on a budget.

Why you shouldn't get most of your nutrients from supplements

Multivitamins can serve an important role: They help fill in the gaps if you don't get enough vitamins and minerals from food alone.

So yes, a multivitamin could technically provide almost all your recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) of the micronutrients you need for optimal health. Even so, experts usually recommend focusing on eating a balanced diet instead, for a few reasons.

For one, it's typically a much more enjoyable experience to eat a variety of colorful, nourishing foods than to take a pill.

Burgess also says relying on a multivitamin alone means you'll miss out on some other beneficial compounds, such as:

Plus, if you take too many daily supplements in an effort to meet your RDA, you run the risk of serious side effects from getting too much vitamin A and vitamin D .

Taking more than the RDA of water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and B vitamins doesn't have any added health benefits, either. You'll simply pass the excess in your urine, Burgess says.

And finally, not much evidence supports multivitamins as a way to help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer , two leading causes of death. Eating a balanced diet, however, does lower your risk .

So, why take a multivitamin?

Though multivitamins can't provide all the benefits of a balanced diet , they can still do your body good.

You might find a multivitamin helpful if you:

Note: It's always best to check in with your doctor or talk to a dietitian before taking any supplements. They can offer more guidance on whether a multivitamin fits your circumstances.

Best multivitamins for men and women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APS5B_0jrqDQG600

Insider

Great, inexpensive multivitamins are readily available online. Here are some of the best options we've found for men and for women :

  • Best budget men's multivitamin: Nature's Way Alive! Once Daily Men's Multivitamin - See at Amazon or Walmart
  • Best budget women's multivitamin: Nature Made Multi for Her - See at Amazon or Walmart

Do cheap vitamins actually work?

If you're shopping on a budget, here's some good news: Less expensive brands of vitamins can work just as well as pricier options.

"There are great vitamin options across all budgets," says Jessica Houston , a nutritional scientist and founder of Vitamin and Me .

The price of a multivitamin often has more to do with marketing and branding than the actual quality of the ingredients, Houston says.

Store brands of multivitamins, for example, can be a great, affordable option.

Houston recommends choosing vitamins that are:

What about fortified foods?

Fortified foods contain added vitamins and minerals that many people don't get enough of. The FDA established this practice in 1924 by adding iodine to table salt to help prevent goiters .

Example of fortified foods include:

Like multivitamins, these foods can help fill in some nutritional gaps, but they can't entirely replace a balanced diet.

Best foods for eating on a budget

As a general rule, experts recommend getting the nutrients you need by eating a variety of foods , including:

When shopping, sticking to simple foods with minimal processing will give you the most

bang for your buck when it comes to vitamins and minerals.

Keep in mind, too, that some foods are more nutrient dense than others — for example, kale and other dark leafy greens provide you with many more nutrients than iceberg lettuce.

Finding nutritious foods on a budget can seem tricky, but some inexpensive staple foods contain more nutrients than you might think:

Burgess says the amount of nutrients in everyday affordable foods might surprise you. Take mushrooms, for instance:

Other budget-friendly foods packed with vitamins and minerals :

Insider's takeaway

Taking a multivitamin may be a simple, inexpensive way to get more of the vitamins and minerals you need — especially during pregnancy , if you're on a budget, or when you lack access to enough nutritious food.

However, they can't completely replace the role of nutritious foods. They're called supplements for a reason — they're meant to supplement, not replace, a balanced diet.

If you're on a budget, multivitamins might make a useful addition to your meal plan, but a good first step involves talking to your doctor or a dietitian to discuss the best approach to supplementing your diet.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
physiciansweekly.com

Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort

Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Parade

Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
shefinds

2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Insider

Insider

721K+
Followers
38K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy