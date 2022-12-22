ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Stillwater man charged in Colonie car theft by two agencies

By John McIntyre
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gB4ME_0jrqDL5h00

HALFMOON – A car stolen from the Boght Corners in Colonie on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21. was located at 7:33 a.m., by Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies after the office was notified that a vehicle reported stolen was traveling north on Route 9 into Halfmoon and stopped it in the vicinity of Routes 9 and 146.

As a result of an investigation, Zachary B. Barry, 33, of Stillwater, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeGEP_0jrqDL5h00

Barry was arraigned by Halfmoon Town Judge Joseph V. Fodera and released on his own recognizance and turned over to Colonie police who arrested him for actually stealing the car from 1095 Loudon Road.

He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and was sent to the Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

