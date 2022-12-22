The hottest Christmas gifts of 2022: 22 popular holiday gifts our readers loved this year

Some of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2022 include Apple AirPods Pro, The Stanley Quencher and Solo Stove. Reviewed / Apple / Ravensburger / Stanley / Royal Craft / Solo Stove

The year is coming to a close, but not before we present the 22 most popular Christmas gifts of 2022! We've rounded up 22 of our readers' and Reviewed experts' favorite holiday gifts of the year from the likes of Amazon , Nordstrom and Anthropologie —and we couldn't agree more with these popular and thoughtful Christmas gift ideas to give this holiday season.

Some of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2022 include our favorite bath bombs , our top-rated air fryer and the TikTok famous Stanley Tumbler . Keep reading for more of the hottest Christmas gifts of the year including some of the most popular gifts for women , men , kids and teens . What's more? Some of these hot gift picks are still available to arrive before Christmas with 2-day Amazon Prime shipping, so get to shopping!

1. Hot holiday gift for women: Tory Burch handbag

Most popular gifts of 2022: Tory Burch handbag Tory Burch

Tory Burch handbags are a customer favorite and one of the bestselling styles of the year was the Mini Kira Flap Shoulder Bag . The luxurious handbag features linear quilting, Napa leather, a convertible chain crossbody strap and gold hardware.

$298 at Tory Burch

2. Hot holiday gift for men: Man Crates

Most popular gifts of 2022: Man Crates Man Crates

Man Crates popped this year and it's no surprise why: each wooden crate is packed with cool, thoughtfully curated gifts available in a wide range of themes to fit anyone's interests. Whether he's into grilling, pizza, whiskey or even knife making, there's a man crate he'll love. Personalized gifts are also available.

From $30 at Man Crates

3. Hot holiday gift for kids: Bugs in the Kitchen Board Game

Most popular gifts of 2022: Bugs in the Kitchen Ravensburger

Kids of all ages love this top-rated, entertaining board game! Bugs in the Kitchen is a fun game that's easy to learn—just roll the die, create your own path and trap the battery-operated bug.

$27 at Amazon

4. Hot holiday gift for teenagers: Moon Lamp

Most popular gifts of 2022: Moon lamp Mydethun

Moon lamps are all over social media these days so it's likely if you have a teenager in your life, they want one. The Mydethun Moon Lamp is a night light in the shape of a mini moon and it gives off a soft glow to create a relaxing atmosphere. The lamp includes a wooden base and the light can adjust from lunar white to warm yellow with a simple tap.

$25 at Amazon

5. Hot holiday gift for cooks: Ninja Speedi Air Fryer

Most popular gifts of 2022: Ninja Speedi Air Fryer Reviewed / Tim Renzi

The air fryer has remained wildly popular over the past few years because they can crisp up food to perfection without using calorie-dense oils. We personally love the Ninja Speedi SF301 , which soared with flying colors through all of our testing. It fries to perfection, is easy to use and gets the job done fast.

$160 at Amazon (Save $40)

6. Hot holiday gift for listening to music and podcasts: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd generation)

Most popular gifts of 2022: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Reviewed / Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the best wireless earbuds our experts have ever tested. They feature next-gen noise cancelation, a comfortable design and Adaptive Transparency mode. They are the perfect gift for anyone who is ready for an upgrade or is actually still using wired earbuds.

$200 at Amazon (Save $49)

7. Hot holiday gift for staying hydrated: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

Most popular gifts of 2022: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler Amazon / Reviewed

You may recognize this TikTok-famous Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler from your social media feed. The 40-ounce, vacuum-insulated tumbler features a lid with a removable straw, it is shaped to fit into a cup holder and because of it's large size, the convenient handle may be the best feature of all. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous range of matte colors and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

$40 at Amazon

8. Hot holiday gift for staying cozy: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Most popular gifts of 2022: Gravity Weighted Blanket Gravity/Reviewed

Weighted blankets are perfect for unwinding after a stressful day. For the loved one that could use an extra hug, we recommend the Gravity Blanket which is 15 lbs of high-quality material that’s comfortable, easy to clean and sure to last a long time.

$250 at Gravity

9. Hot holiday gift for self-care: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

Most popular gifts of 2022: Bath bombs Reviewed / LifeAround2Angels

If they love soaking in the bathtub, they'll love our favorite set of bath bombs. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. We loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$25 at Amazon

10. Hot holiday gift for makeup mavens: Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

Most popular gifts of 2022: DeWeisn vanity mirror DeWeisn

Help them perfect their glam with our b est value makeup mirror , the DeWeisn Tri-fold Makeup Mirror . The touch sensor will allow them to control the lighting with a tap of a finger. It expands into a tri-fold with 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification options so they'll be picture perfect.

$22 at Amazon (Save $24)

11. Hot holiday gift for those who love spending time in their own backyard: Outdoor fire pit

Most popular gifts of 2022: outdoor fire pit Reviewed / Tiki Patio /Solo Stove

Getting a gift for the social butterfly in your life has never been easier. Enter: a fire pit. They’re perfect for entertaining around and keeping warm through colder weather. Out of the ones we’ve tested , we found the Tiki Patio Fire Pit to be the best because of its gorgeous, sturdy build that can comfortably fit up to eight people around it. It does a great job at keeping people warm even from. three feet away, and does it with minimal smoke. Another fire pit for your consideration that’s wildly popular is the Bonfire 2.0 by Solo Stove —it’s easy to transport and produces a smokeless fire.

Tiki $395 at Amazon

Bonfire 2.0 $225 at Solo Stove

12. Hot holiday gift for music lovers: JBL FLip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Most popular gifts of 2022: JBL Flip 6 Reviewed / JBL

Whether they're having a dance party in the living room or hitting the pool with friends, they'll love having one of our favorite portable speakers, the JBL Flip 6 , on hand. We loved its waterproof build, excellent 12-hour battery life and superior room-filling audio. There's even a range of fun colors available so you can pick one that suits their style.

$100 at Amazon (Save $30)

13. Hot holiday gift for coffee drinkers: Keurig

Most popular gifts of 2022: Keurig K-Cafe Amazon / Reviewed

A Keurig gives the gift of convenience, as well as tasty coffee. The K-Cafe SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker is the most versatile single-serve coffee maker we’ve tested—it can brew coffee, lattes and cappuccinos alike with its nifty milk frother. What’s more, it’s intuitive to use and easy to clean.

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

14. Hot holiday gift for cold brew drinkers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Most popular gifts of 2022: Takeya cold brew coffee maker Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

They love their iced coffee and you don't want to deal with them in the morning before they've had it, which means they'll love this T akeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker . We chose it as the best cold brew maker of the year because not only was it the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

$28 at Amazon

15. Hot holiday gift for those who love a good hair day: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Most popular gifts of 2022: Revlon One-Step hair dryer Revlon/Reviewed

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is always a popular gift, so if they don't have one yet, now is the time—and it's approved by our beauty editor . She tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair from home—in half the time. We’re obsessed with it here at Reviewed, and your giftee is sure to be, too.

$43 at Amazon

16. Hot holiday gift for keeping jewels sparkling: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Diamond Dazzle Stik Connoisseurs

If they wear the same earrings, necklaces and rings every day, then their jewelry could probably use a little refresher. With more than 46,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this Diamond Dazzle Stik to bring out the bling!

$8 at Amazon

17. Hot holiday kitchen gift: The Always Pan

Most popular gifts of 2022: The Always Pan Reviewed.com

The Always Pan is wildly popular across the internet for its trendy design and multi-functionality. This versatile cookware can work as a sauté pan, steamer, wok, frying pan and Dutch oven, to name a few. It’s perfect to gift to someone with a small living space or someone that really loves their life to resemble a pleasing Instagram aesthetic.

$99 at Our Place (Save $46)

18. Hot holiday gift for cheese lovers: Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Most popular gifts of 2022: Royal Craft bamboo charcuterie board Royal Craft Wood

Anyone who loves to entertain or anyone who eats cheese as their main course will appreciate our favorite charcuterie board . We love how the Royal Craft Bamboo Cheese Board is carved out to keep nuts or other small snacks in place, and for how the handles make it easy to carry, serve or transport to parties.

$23 at Amazon

19. Hot holiday gift for cold feet: Ugg or L.L. Bean slippers

Most popular gifts of 2022: slippers Reviewed / L.L. Bean / UGG

Give the gift of comfort this year with a comfy pair of slippers. We’ve thoroughly tested slippers for men and women alike so that you can buy the best of the best. For women , we recommend the Ugg Scuffettes II which are well-made with fur lining, stylish and super comfy.

For men’s slippers , we preferred L.L. Bean Men's Venetian Wicked Good Slippers—they have comfortable fur lining that doesn’t make you sweat and they uniquely look better with age.

$95 at Nordstrom

$89 at L.L. Bean

20. Hot holiday gift for candle lovers: Capri Blue candle

Most popular gifts of 2022: Capri Blue candles Anthropologie/Reviewed

If they won't leave Anthropologie because the scent inside the store is simply intoxicating, it might be a good idea to gift them one of their signature Capri Blue candles . The iconic fresh and fruity Volcano scent is one of many delicious fragrances to choose from, and their long-lasting wick make it a gift that keeps on giving.

$25 at Anthropologie (Save $11)

21. Hot holiday gift for for beauty lovers: Laneige lip sleeping mask

Most popular gifts of 2022: Laneige lip mask Reviewed / Laneige

We love Laneige here at Reviewed and we know we are not alone as this is one of the most popular gifts of the year and makes for the perfect stocking stuffer . Their Lip Sleeping Mask is the perfect treatment to wake up each morning with deliciously soft and hydrated lips.

$24 at Sephora

22. Hot holiday gift for essential oil users: Saje Aroma Om

Most popular gifts of 2022: Saje Aroma Om Saje

The Saje Aroma Om is the best essential oil diffuser we tested , thanks to it's beautiful design and high-quality materials. Just add a few drops of their favorite Saje diffuser blend for a hostess gift they'll absolutely love.

$98 at Saje

