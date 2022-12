ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...

ITHACA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO