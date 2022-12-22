ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Restaurant Industry Sees Decline in Customers Who Order Online

If high global food prices weren’t enough, the restaurant industry is seeing fewer online orders too. PYMNTS’ new study “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths to Digital Transformation,” which drew from a survey of more than 30,000 individuals across 11 countries, found that the use of digital tools for restaurant dining is on the decline.
