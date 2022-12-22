ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Smiles all around for NIC students

The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Gonzaga vs. Eastern Oregon: How to watch Wednesday's basketball game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team will face off against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers ahead of conference play starting for the Bulldogs on Saturday, December 31. The Zags (10-3) are ranked #10 in the nation heading into Wednesday's game. A victory would push the Zag's home winning...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New CDA Lake phosphorus removal projects approved

The state of Idaho has issued a second round of grants for projects designed to keep phosphorus out of Coeur d’Alene Lake and neighboring water bodies. A lake advisory committee picked 10 proposals — totaling $3.6 million — for the lake and surrounding watersheds, including one designed to reduce the phosphorus loading into Fernan Lake.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark

The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane

The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Soggy Monday night and Tuesday – Matt

Rain will continue to fall overnight and through Tuesday as a powerful storm moves over the Northwest. The soggy weather will help melt down some of the snow and icy roads around the region with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until late Tuesday night. Minor street flooding and high...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark

Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire Department advises what to do if pipes burst

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is advising residents on what to do if your pipes burst from the cold. SFD says 9-1-1 dispatchers have received over 60 calls related to burst pipes, broken sprinklers, and water flow alarms just in the last 48 hours. They’re asking folks to not call the emergency line if a burst pipe is...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA

SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2

SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane.   The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions.
SPOKANE, WA

