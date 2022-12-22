Read full article on original website
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Smiles all around for NIC students
The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
Gonzaga vs. Eastern Oregon: How to watch Wednesday's basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team will face off against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers ahead of conference play starting for the Bulldogs on Saturday, December 31. The Zags (10-3) are ranked #10 in the nation heading into Wednesday's game. A victory would push the Zag's home winning...
New CDA Lake phosphorus removal projects approved
The state of Idaho has issued a second round of grants for projects designed to keep phosphorus out of Coeur d’Alene Lake and neighboring water bodies. A lake advisory committee picked 10 proposals — totaling $3.6 million — for the lake and surrounding watersheds, including one designed to reduce the phosphorus loading into Fernan Lake.
Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark
The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
Soggy Monday night and Tuesday – Matt
Rain will continue to fall overnight and through Tuesday as a powerful storm moves over the Northwest. The soggy weather will help melt down some of the snow and icy roads around the region with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until late Tuesday night. Minor street flooding and high...
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Librarian Gives New Life to 110-Year-Old Tree Stump By Turning It Into Free Community Library
Why remove a dead tree stump? It has much better uses. What happens when you are a librarian and you have e a 110-year-old tree stump in front of your house? For Sharalee Armitage Howard, who works at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Idaho, the answer was easy. She decided to turn it into a library!
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
Eastern Washington Uber Driver Hospitalized After Attack on Christmas Eve
Duane and Andrea Johnson had planned to have everyone over for Christmas brunch on Sunday morning. Instead, they spent the holiday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after Duane Johnson, a husband and father of three, was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting on the morning of Christmas Eve, the family said.
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
Spokane Fire Department advises what to do if pipes burst
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is advising residents on what to do if your pipes burst from the cold. SFD says 9-1-1 dispatchers have received over 60 calls related to burst pipes, broken sprinklers, and water flow alarms just in the last 48 hours. They’re asking folks to not call the emergency line if a burst pipe is...
Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA
SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane. The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
