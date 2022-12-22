ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man in custody following standoff in Dorchester Manor

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) took a man into custody Wednesday following a standoff in the Dorchester Manor subdivision. Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man — identified as Elleyon White (21) — around 2:30 p.m., but he refused to come out of the home on Cedar Grove Drive.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
counton2.com

Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire on Stratton Drive

2YH: Could video games have cognitive benefits for …. Lowcountry program increasing soccer accessibility. Charleston Water System issues critical water notice. Berkeley Co. reopens warming centers for first time …. Two Berkeley County churches, one in Goose Creek, the other in Moncks Corner, are serving as warming centers to provide...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston participates in Operation Toy Drop

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – Airmen and women assigned to Joint Base Charleston recently participated in the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy drop 2.0. The exercise brings together units from around the world for a training event and a chance to give back to the community. In addition to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

