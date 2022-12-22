Read full article on original website
Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
counton2.com
Man in custody following standoff in Dorchester Manor
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) took a man into custody Wednesday following a standoff in the Dorchester Manor subdivision. Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man — identified as Elleyon White (21) — around 2:30 p.m., but he refused to come out of the home on Cedar Grove Drive.
1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
counton2.com
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
live5news.com
Man arrested after mom discovers ‘inappropriate communication’ with 15-year-old daughter
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, Dorchester County deputies said. Terry Lee Kostelak, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A police report states the victim’s mother called the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
WLOS.com
live5news.com
12 men arrested after investigation reveals internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes against children in the Mount Pleasant area. The varying charges include travelling to the area to solicit sex from a minor, attempted and sexual exploitation of a minor and sharing explicit content with minors.
counton2.com
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston participates in Operation Toy Drop
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – Airmen and women assigned to Joint Base Charleston recently participated in the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy drop 2.0. The exercise brings together units from around the world for a training event and a chance to give back to the community. In addition to...
abcnews4.com
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
wach.com
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
abcnews4.com
Free hot meals, clothing, & more at North Charleston Community Resource Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — On Dec. 26, the Community Resource Center at North Charleston will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The resource center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. Hot meals, winter clothing, baby necessities, transportation to night shelters and medical facilities will be provided.
