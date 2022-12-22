Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Looking To Hollywood
Seth Rollins has indicated what Becky Lynch’s future might look like as he indicates that she’s looking to pursue a Hollywood career. Becky Lynch has been one of the lynchpins of the WWE’s women’s roster in recent years, shooting to unparalleled popularity in late 2018 which led to a WrestleMania main event victory for The Man in 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
411mania.com
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
411mania.com
Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Looking To Pursue Acting Career
There have been several wrestlers who have been able to find success in Hollywood after becoming a star in WWE and it looks like one top name is looking to break into the acting world. Seth Rollins recently spoke to WQAD News about his wife Becky Lynch’s aspirations, and he confirmed that she’s looking to do more acting work.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, NJPW Strong Match Online
– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last week’s show, including Sami Callihan trying to join The Design and more. You can check out the videos below:. – NJPW released the following match from Saturday’s NJPW Strong featuring Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood:
411mania.com
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:. – AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver,...
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
411mania.com
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
411mania.com
Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories With His Gimmick During Pandemic’s Start
Flip Gordon enjoys conspiracy theories, and he recently talked about incorporating them into his character. Gordon appeared on the 3 Count Podcast and talked about how he brought some conspiracy theories into his “Unreal” character such as the Flat Earther movement, and then leaned heavily on the anti-masking stance during the pandemic. Gordon didn’t specify his stance on any particular theories. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Yardbarker
Ricochet Gets Stitches After SmackDown, Identity Of Cameraman Attacked By Bray Wyatt
While the WWE SmackDown episode that aired this past Friday was taped last week in Chicago, it was unknown how bad the injury sustained by Ricochet might have been. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Ricochet revealed that he needed six stitches on the back of his head following the street fight he was involved in.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
