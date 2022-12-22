Prior to the Snap: Packers look for Christmas miracle in Miami

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – So you’re saying there’s a chance? After defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-12, the Green Bay Packers playoff chances stand at 12%.

The Green and Gold benefitted from numerous players such as Aaron Jones (17CAR, 90YDS, 1 REC TD), AJ Dillon (11CAR, 36YDS, 2TD), and the return of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (5REC 55YDS).

Now heading south to the 305 to take on the Miami Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers and company will look for a Christmas miracle against Tua, Tyreek, and Jaylen Waddle.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (6-8) @ Miami Dolphins (6-8)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Time: December 25, 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Miami -4.0, 50.0

Projected Weather: 57°, Rain, Winds NNW 9mph

Statistics

All-Time against Miami: 5-10

Last game against Miami: GB 31-12 (11/11/2018)

Last matchup at Hard Rock Stadium: GB 27-24 (10/12/2014)

Last 10 games against Miami: 5-5

Last 10 matchups at Hard Rock Stadium: 2-6

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $172 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $192 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,150 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,150 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 12/22/2022 on SeatGeek (Fees included)

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers (98.2RTG, 6TD, 1INT vs. Miami)

Miami Offense: WR Jaylen Waddle (62REC, 1,117YDS, 7TD in 2022)

Green Bay Defense: DT Kenny Clark (25TKL, 3.0SCK in 2022)

Miami Defense: CB Xavien Howard (217TKL, 2.0SCK, 28INT through 7 seasons with MIA)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec.19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after getting a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97)) during an NFL football game between the Packers and Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) looks into the backfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) walks on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: RB Aaron Jones (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), OL Jake Hanson (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), LB Rashan Gary (IR), CB Keisean Nixon (Q), CB Eric Stokes (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), S Vernon Scott (IR).

Miami: RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (Q), WR River Cracraft (Q), TE Durham Smythe (Q), Cethan Carter (IR), TE Adam Shaheen (IR), OL Eric Fisher (Q), OL Terron Armstead (Q), OL Liam Eichenberg (IR), OL Austin Jackson (IR), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (IR), LB Duke Riley (Q), LB Jaelen Philips (Q), LB Jerome Baker (Q), LB Trey Flowers (IR), CB Keion Crossen (Q), CB Byron Jones (O), CB Nik Needham (IR), CB Trill Williams (IR), S Jevon Holland (Q), S Eric Rowe (Q), S Elijah Campbell (Q), S Brandon Jones (IR).

All injuries are reported by ESPN.com

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.