Broward County, FL

Cold Christmas day ahead!

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to the day and temperatures stay below average for Christmas. It is certainly feeling like the holidays this morning. Temperatures dropped quite a bit overnight and we started Sunday in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be partly to...
100 new bicycles donated to children on Christmas Eve in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Christmas Eve, the cold couldn't keep children from Riviera Beach away when they were surprised with new bicycles. Rob Thomson, a realtor from Jupiter, said cold weather won't stop a two-decade long tradition. On Saturday, a U-Haul filled with bicycles for kids of all ages stopped by a local church to receive their dream gift.
Chilly start to the week, but a warming trend is ahead

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to our day, but temperatures will be warming through the week. We're waking up in the 40s, but most areas are warmer than Christmas morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and a few light showers could move through later today.
Travelers experience headaches at PBI due to winter storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The day after Christmas was full of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for travelers coming in and out of Palm Beach International Airport. These changes are because of extreme weather hitting large parts of the U.S. CBS12 news spoke with several people who...
A Chilly Christmas Day

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Another cold night Sunday night. We're starting off our Christmas Eve morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s!. It is a breezy start as well, so it will feel colder at times. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Saturday morning across the entire area.
Crash kills driver on Christmas Eve in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he turned into the path of an oncoming car in Lake Worth. On Christmas Eve at around 6 p.m., the driver of a Dodge 1500 was heading down Lake Worth Road, when 56-year-old Isidro Alfaro was driving a Chevrolet Cruze turning onto Swain Blvd.
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
