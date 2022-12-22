Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Cold Christmas day ahead!
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to the day and temperatures stay below average for Christmas. It is certainly feeling like the holidays this morning. Temperatures dropped quite a bit overnight and we started Sunday in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be partly to...
cbs12.com
100 new bicycles donated to children on Christmas Eve in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Christmas Eve, the cold couldn't keep children from Riviera Beach away when they were surprised with new bicycles. Rob Thomson, a realtor from Jupiter, said cold weather won't stop a two-decade long tradition. On Saturday, a U-Haul filled with bicycles for kids of all ages stopped by a local church to receive their dream gift.
cbs12.com
Chilly start to the week, but a warming trend is ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cold start to our day, but temperatures will be warming through the week. We're waking up in the 40s, but most areas are warmer than Christmas morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and a few light showers could move through later today.
cbs12.com
Travelers experience headaches at PBI due to winter storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The day after Christmas was full of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for travelers coming in and out of Palm Beach International Airport. These changes are because of extreme weather hitting large parts of the U.S. CBS12 news spoke with several people who...
cbs12.com
Colder temperatures bring 20 manatees to Manatee Lagoon, more on the way, officials say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Cold temperatures brought 20 manatees to FPL's Manatee Lagoon and officials say there could be more on the way. On Saturday, officials counted the huddle of manatees just before 2 p.m. The marine mammals are drawn to the area due to the clean warm water that flows from the FPL Clean Energy Center.
cbs12.com
A Chilly Christmas Day
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Another cold night Sunday night. We're starting off our Christmas Eve morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s!. It is a breezy start as well, so it will feel colder at times. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Saturday morning across the entire area.
cbs12.com
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
cbs12.com
'Return of the Mack' singer pays for local marching band's shopping spree
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Up to 15 kids with the SOS Community Marching Band were given a post-Christmas shopping spree, all paid for by 'Return of the Mack' singer Mark Morrison. The Riviera Beach-based marching band went to the Super Target in Royal Palm Beach, located on...
cbs12.com
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
cbs12.com
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
cbs12.com
Crash kills driver on Christmas Eve in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he turned into the path of an oncoming car in Lake Worth. On Christmas Eve at around 6 p.m., the driver of a Dodge 1500 was heading down Lake Worth Road, when 56-year-old Isidro Alfaro was driving a Chevrolet Cruze turning onto Swain Blvd.
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
cbs12.com
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
cbs12.com
NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
cbs12.com
Man accused of sending threatening messages to college student, says he would kill her mom
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail for allegedly sending messages threatening to hurt a woman and her family. On Nov. 16, a woman whose name was redacted from the arrest affidavit, told deputies at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that Marc Figueroa, 20, sent her threatening messages.
Comments / 0